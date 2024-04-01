ADOT starting I-17 J.W. Powell Blvd bridge replacement

FLAGSTAFF – The Arizona Department of Transportation is set to begin an $8.2 million project to build a new bridge carrying J.W. Powell Boulevard over Interstate 17 near Flagstaff’s Pulliam Airport. Work is scheduled to begin the week of April 1, weather permitting.

The new bridge will be built next to the existing J.W. Powell Boulevard structure and traffic will continue using the old bridge during much of the construction. Detours will be in place at times. The project is scheduled for completion by late this year.

Most of the bridge work will be scheduled from 5 a.m. to 5 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays and from 5 a.m. to noon on Fridays. Work is not planned on weekends or holidays. When any significant overnight restrictions along I-17, including closures, are needed, traffic will detour along the off- and on-ramps at the J.W. Powell Boulevard interchange.

Pedestrians and bike riders will not be able to use J.W. Powell Boulevard over I-17 beginning April 3 through the end of construction. Alternate routes will be in place.

Traffic also will continue to use the twin roundabouts west of the current bridge during construction although roundabout approaches within the interchange will be realigned to fit with the location of the new bridge. Drivers should stay alert to construction activities, slow down and watch for flag crews who at times will be directing traffic.

Real-time highway conditions are available on ADOT's Arizona Traveler Information site at az511.gov