City Beat News Recognizes a Decade of Outstanding Customer Satisfaction
Receiving high marks for customer service and satisfaction not only keeps customers happy, it also garners a tenth straight Spectrum Award for three companies.
It is in line with our mission of providing services and resources to companies that place an emphasis on providing an outstanding experience. ”LAPEER, MI, UNITED STATES, April 1, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- City Beat News is pleased to honor three businesses that recently earned their tenth consecutive Spectrum Award for Outstanding Customer Satisfaction.
At Clearview Eye & Laser Medical Center in San Diego, Dr. Sandy T. Feldman and her team are dedicated to delivering the best medical care and experience for patients. Their focus is on providing personalized patient care in order to give patients visual freedom through custom LASIK or other state-of-the-art laser eye surgery procedures. Dr. Feldman is a world-renowned corneal exper q1t and Forbes magazine “Top 10 LASIK Provider” award recipient, who also performs six other vision correction surgeries to reduce or eliminate dependence on glasses and/or contact lenses. She leads by example, treating all her patients with respect and care, like a member of the family. Most importantly, at Clearview Eye & Laser Medical Center, they want all their patients to feel comfortable, at ease and informed every step of the way. For more information, visit the center’s Award Page at https://awards.citybeatnews.com/Clearview-Eye-And-Laser-Medical-Center-San-Diego-CA.
With locations in Melbourne and Merritt Island, Florida, Boutique 4 Quilters Inc. is known as Florida’s quilt and yarn shop. The shop focuses on bright, contemporary fabrics and yarns, striving to always bring the latest and greatest the industry has to offer in patterns, kits, books, yarns and notions. Originally from Denmark, Owner Anita Kelly opened the shop in 2005, returning to her true love of sewing. Inside the store, Anita’s expertise with color and her Scandinavian influence have created a bright and inviting environment for customers. Additionally, an ever-changing inventory guarantees that a trip to Boutique 4 Quilters is always new and exciting. The knowledgeable and friendly staff at the store are there to help customers with current projects or answering questions, and the store offers classes and clubs as well. For more information, visit the store’s Award Page at https://awards.citybeatnews.com/BOUTIQUE-4-QUILTERS-INC-MELBOURNE-FL.
Shear Genius Salon in Norwalk, Connecticut, is a boutique hair salon that provides its customers with the “me time” they all deserve. Services include haircuts, color, styling, keratin treatments and more. The salon’s philosophy is simple: the client’s needs always come first. Each visit begins with a consultation to assess the client’s needs and concerns. Then, the experienced hair stylists provide a personalized look that complements the client’s face shape, features, skin tone and lifestyle. During their appointments, clients can relax and enjoy a cappuccino or glass of wine. The team at Shear Genius promises an exceptional experience that will exceed clients’ expectations. For more information, visit the salon’s Award Page at https://awards.citybeatnews.com/SHEAR-GENIUS-SALON-NORWALK-CT.
In its search for customer and patient service excellence, City Beat News is continually taking nominations for companies and service providers that offer top-notch service, granting the Spectrum Award to those that earn high rankings.
In partnership with the Stirling Center for Excellence, City Beat News uses its independent, proprietary research and evaluation system to identify businesses with a track record of providing a great customer or patient experience. The rating system combines data collected from nominations, online and other customer reviews, surveys, blogs, social networks, business-rating services, and other honors and accolades — all of which express the voice of the consumer. It brings many sources of information together into one rating for the year that shows the whole picture and avoids the pitfalls of unfounded or unjustified negative commentary posted by an unhappy employee or competitor.
Consumers value a legitimate source they can trust to help them find companies that will not only meet their needs, but also exceed their service expectations. The Spectrum Award is a great indicator of future customer and patient service.
“The Stirling Center is pleased to join City Beat News in recognizing these Spectrum Award Winners for their dedication to providing exceptional service,” says Frank Andrews, Executive Director of The Stirling Center for Excellence. “It is in line with our mission of providing services and resources to companies that place an emphasis on providing an outstanding experience.”
About City Beat News and The Stirling Center
The Stirling Center includes a learning and resource center with courses, team training and support, executive coaching, articles, and case studies focused on excellence. Its objective is to encourage and enable excellence across many fields, wherever it can. The Stirling Center, www.stirlingcenter.org, recognizes service excellence in businesses and service providers such as those served by City Beat News and Pulse of the City News.
City Beat News and The Stirling Center are located in Lapeer, Michigan. For more information, call 866-732-9800 or go online to www.citybeatnews.com.
