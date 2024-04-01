Senator Cramer Announces Plan for Cold Weather Pay at North Dakota Bases

***Click here for audio.***

BISMARCK – Today, U.S. Senator Kevin Cramer (R-ND) announced the implementation of the U.S. Air Force’s plan, directed by his authorization committee, to introduce Assignment Incentive Pay for eligible Airmen and Guardians stationed at cold weather locations, bases where the temperature reaches -20 degrees Fahrenheit or below. Eligible military stations in North Dakota include Minot Air Force Base, Cavalier Space Force Station, and Grand Forks Air Force Base.

Senator Cramer, a member of the Senate Armed Services Committee (SASC), issued the following statement applauding the Air Force’s announcement.

“Well, we North Dakotans know dealing with our winters is not a joke. We need snowblowers to clear our driveways and we have to have emergency supplies in our vehicles in case we get caught in a blizzard, and most of us try to avoid that obviously,” said Cramer. “This announcement today from the Air Force really follows through on our intent to make sure our Airmen and Guardians, who serve in places like Minot, Grand Forks, and Cavalier are properly compensated for the significant added winter expenses. Anybody that has purchased a North Face jacket knows just how expensive it is to dress for winter. I’m grateful to see this cold weather pay roll out to make these winters a little less expensive and stressful for our servicemen and women who are stationed here in North Dakota and already sacrificing so much to stand in the gap for our freedom.”

Upon implementation, the Fiscal Year 2023 National Defense Authorization Act authorized special duty pay for members based in cold-weather locations. This additional payment will support Airmen and Guardians at these bases by offsetting the costs of extreme cold weather gear including all-season and snow tires, tire mounts and alignments, engine block heaters and emergency winter car kits.

The Air Force is expected to implement the Assignment Incentive Pay on July 1, 2024.

In March, Senator Cramer joined U.S. Senators Lisa Murkowski (R-AK), Dan Sullivan (R-AK), and John Hoeven (R-ND) in sending a letter to the Secretary of the Air Force Frank Kendall, calling for the implementation of cold weather pay. This compensation will make it easier for servicemembers and their families to live and thrive in cold weather locations across the country.