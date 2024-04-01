Submit Release
April 1 - Colorado Secretary of State Jena Griswold Certifies the State’s 2024 Presidential Primary Election

State of Colorado
Department of State
1700 Broadway
Suite 550
Denver, CO 80290

Jena Griswold
Secretary of State

Chris Beall
Deputy Secretary of State

Colorado state seal

News Release

State of Colorado
Department of State
1700 Broadway
Suite 550
Denver, CO 80290

Jena Griswold
Secretary of State

Chris Beall
Deputy Secretary of State

Media contacts
303-860-6903
Jack Todd - jack.todd@coloradosos.gov
Kailee Stiles - kailee.stiles@coloradosos.gov

Denver, April 1, 2024 - Colorado Secretary of State Jena Griswold has announced the certification of the 2024 Presidential Primary Election, making the results of the election official and final. The certification was conducted after each county’s bipartisan canvass boards submitted their official abstract of votes to the Secretary of State’s Office.

“The 2024 Presidential Primary Election was among the most accessible in Colorado’s history. I am proud of our state’s elections and the voting access that we have added over the last five years,” said Secretary Griswold.  “I commend the county election officials, election workers, and the employees of the Department of State for their hard work and dedication to delivering great elections for Colorado voters.”

After the election, the Secretary of State’s office worked with Colorado’s county clerks to complete a bipartisan risk-limiting audit that verified the results of the election. After the audit, each county’s bipartisan canvass board signed off on the election results. The canvass boards then submitted the final results to the Secretary of State’s office.

Returning a mail ballot was the preferred method for voters with 98.59% of voters choosing to cast their mail ballot during the 2023 Coordinated Election and only 1.41% of voters choosing to vote in-person. 99.02% of Democrat ballots cast were cast by mail ballot and 98.31% of Republican ballots cast were cast by mail ballot.

2024 Presidential Primary Election:

  • Ballots Cast: 1,464,836
  • Total Active Voters: 3,788,458
  • Turnout among Active Voters: 38.67%
  • Ballots cast by Unaffiliated Voters: 562,699 (38.41% of total ballots cast)
    • 177,117 Democrat ballots cast (31.48% of ballots cast by Unaffiliated voters)
    • 385,582 Republican ballots cast (68.52% of ballots cast by Unaffiliated voters)
  • Ballots cast by Democrat Voters: 403,471 (27.54% of total ballots cast)
  • Ballots cast by Republican Voters: 498,666 (34.04% of total ballots cast)
  • 3,117 voters used TXT2Cure to cure a signature or ID discrepancy with their ballot in the 2024 Presidential Primary Election.

Statewide abstract of votes cast for the March 5, 2024 Presidential Primary Election (PDF)

Final ballot returns reporting (XLSX)

