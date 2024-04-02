Monks of Gaden Shartse to Visit Atha Yoga Shala in Delray Beach April 8 to April 12
Tibetan Buddhist Monks to Share Spiritual Wisdom and Unique Offerings of Rich Culture with Community
We are so fortunate to be able to host the Monks of Gaden Shartese and immerse ourselves into their ancient traditions.”DELRAY BEACH, FL, UNITED STATES, April 2, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Atha Yoga Foundation, a Delray Beach-based organization that connects the community with yoga, meditation and healing through outreach programs and partnerships, announced it will be welcoming the Tibetan Buddhist Monks of Gaden Shartese to Delray Beach! The monks will be at Atha Yoga Shala participating in a week-long tour from Monday, April 8 to Friday, April 12, 2024, which will feature Tea Ceremonies, Evening Lectures, Mandala Design and Build, Personal Blessings, a Business Blessing and Butter Sculpture Workshop with the kids.
In partnership with the Phukhang Educational Foundation, the community will have the opportunity to learn about the monks’ most ancient traditions, their culture and their pathways to inner peace and compassion. Events are open to the community; some are free and others require a nominal charge.
“We are so fortunate to be able to host the Monks of Gaden Shartese and immerse ourselves into their ancient traditions,” said Nicole Acacio, COO of Atha Yoga Shala. “I’m confident that those who participate in our week-long tour will benefit from their wisdom, culture and compassion. I am thrilled to welcome both the Tibetan Monks and the community to our oasis.”
The Monks of Gaden Shartse week-long tour will include the following:
• Tea Ceremony, Daily from 1:30 to 2:30 p.m. Join the Tibetan Monks of Gaden Shartse in a tea ceremony, which a special blessing for the environment and showers all individuals in the presence of the monks with nectar. Cost to participate $15 for Atha Yoga Shala members; $25 for non-members. For reservations, please visit https://athashala.com/the-monk-of-gaden-shartese/.
• Evening Lectures at 6:30 p.m., Members $45, Non-Members $55
o Monday, April 8 – Six Perfections: Ethics, Patience, Effort (Joyful Perseverance), Concentration, Wisdom, Generosity.
o Tuesday, April 9 – Empowerment - White Zambhala: With this empowerment, we can engage in the Practice of White Dzambhala, “Summoning Good Fortune,” and create the causes and conditions which will lead to the generation of wealth and prosperity, the cessation of material suffering, the relief of poverty and the development of Bodhicitta mind to attain enlightenment.
o Wednesday, April 10 – Dialectical Debate - Liberation, in the highest sense, is attained through the fusion of the intellect and intuition. The path to freedom requires wisdom, which can only be achieved through the deep questioning of one’s beliefs by both oneself and others. The student is encouraged to question everything related to the topic being discussed. This is invaluable for sharpening one’s wit and testing one’s wisdom. Register here.
o Thursday, April 11 – Meditations on Patience and Compassion.
o Friday, April 12 – Four-Armed Chenrezig (Buddha of Compassion) - The Buddha of Compassion is known as Chenrezig (Tibetan) or Avalokitshevara (Sanskrit), meaning ‘liberator from the unfortunate lower rebirths.’ Chenrezig pledged in front of all the Buddhas not to attain Buddhahood until all sentient beings were free from sufferings of samsara. Receiving the empowerment of this Buddha, therefore, provides one with protection from an unfortunate lower rebirth.
• Mandala Design and Build - Fire Puja Mandala (Peace): Free and open to the public. Observe the monks as they create a sacred sand mandala on the property. Mandala means that which extracts the essence. There are many different types of mandalas used by Tibetan Buddhists.
o Monday and Tuesday, April 8th & 9, 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.
o Monday and Tuesday, April 8th & 9, 2:30 to 4:30 p.m.
• Personal Blessings, Cost is $125. Call 561-857-1157 to register.
o Wednesday, April 10: 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.
o Thursday, April 11: 10 a.m. to 12 p.m., 2:30 to 4:30 p.m.
o Friday, April 12: 10 a.m. to 12 p.m., 2:30 to 4:30 p.m.
• Butter Sculpture Workshop - Wednesday, April 10 at 3:30 p.m. The monks will work with children and adults to create traditional sculptures made from butter, as has been done in Tibet for over 800 years. Due to both its plentitude and highly elastic qualities, Tibetans have found butter to be very conducive to sculpture. The butter has been shaped into Buddhas, Bodhisattvas, flowers, animals, and auspicious symbols. This workshop will begin with a demonstration by the monks and will be followed by the opportunity for each participant to make his/her own butter sculpture. Length: 1 to 1.5 hour, $15 to attend.
The tour will support the Monks of Gaden Shartse as they contribute to the construction of a new Khangtsen (dormitory). Currently, the monks face challenges due to limited accommodation. The overcrowding impacts their living conditions and hampers their ability to focus on spiritual growth. With the community’s support, their goal is to build 60 new rooms. By ensuring they have adequate living space, the monks can thrive and continue their invaluable contributions to the world.
For more information, call 561-857-1157 or visit https://athashala.com/the-monk-of-gaden-shartese/.
About Atha Yoga Shala
Atha Yoga Shala is committed to offering the community transformational growth while connecting with fellow humans through love, kindness, and education. Through outreach programs and partnerships, the organization aims to make yoga, meditation and healing bodywork accessible to individuals who may not have the opportunity to experience its benefits. They take pride in introducing yoga at their frequent kids camps and kids yoga classes offering kids a chance to learn the practice of yoga and meditation. By collaborating with local organizations, schools, and community centers, the foundation seeks to bring the healing power of yoga to all. Learn more at https://athashala.com/.
