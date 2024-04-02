LYNK Capital Elevates Dee Toal-Brothers to CEO Position

Dee Toal-Brothers

RALEIGH, NORTH CAROLINA, USA, April 2, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- LYNK Capital, a leading private lending firm, today announced the promotion of Dee Toal-Brothers to the position of Chief Executive Officer (CEO). Dee, a partner at LYNK who has served as Head of Operations for over eight years, brings a wealth of experience and leadership to her new role.

Chairman and Fund Manager, Ben Lyons, announced this transition to the company stating, “With this transition I firmly believe we are positioning our organization, which recently surpassed over $1 billion in loans funded, for continued growth.”

Dee Toal-Brothers' leadership and expertise have been widely recognized, including her recent acknowledgment as one of Mortgage Professional America's Elite Women of 2023, further underscoring her influence and impact within the industry.

In her previous capacity, Dee played a pivotal role in building LYNK Capital's operations platform and successfully led the team headquartered in Raleigh, North Carolina. With her appointment as CEO, Dee will now oversee not only operations but also lead the origination, marketing, and capital formation teams, further solidifying LYNK Capital's position as a key player in the private lending industry.

CEO of LYNK Capital, Dee Toal-Brothers, expressed her enthusiasm about her new role, stating, "I am honored to lead LYNK Capital into its next phase of growth and innovation. With a talented team and a commitment to excellence, I am confident that we will continue to deliver exceptional results for our clients and stakeholders, leveraging our leadership’s 120 years of combined experience in the construction, lending, and real estate industries."

LYNK Capital anticipates significant opportunities for growth in the coming year and is poised to capitalize on them under Dee Toal-Brothers' leadership. The company remains committed to delivering innovative private money lending solutions and exceptional service to its real estate investor clients.

About LYNK Capital:

LYNK Capital is a leading private money lending firm specializing in providing financing solutions for experienced real estate investors. With a focus on competitive lending solutions and customer service, LYNK Capital aims to empower borrowers to achieve their financial goals through tailored loan products inclusive of new construction, fix & flip, rental and bridge.

Website: lynkcapital.com