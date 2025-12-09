LYNK Capital Marks Major Milestone: Over $1 Billion in Loans Repaid and 2,369 Loans Closed

LYNK Capital

The milestone underscores the disciplined approach to lending, deep industry expertise, and commitment to supporting real estate entrepreneurs.

Our focus has always been to deliver smart capital solutions to builders and investors, with an emphasis on disciplined underwriting and risk management practices.” — Dee Toal-Brothers, Chief Executive Officer of LYNK Capital

RALEIGH, NC, UNITED STATES, December 9, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- LYNK Capital, LLC, a leading private-money lender serving real estate investors and builders, today proudly announces that it has surpassed $1 billion in fully repaid loans while reaching 2,369 closed loans since its founding. The milestone underscores the firm’s disciplined approach to lending, deep industry expertise, and commitment to supporting real estate entrepreneurs in all market cycles.

Over the years, LYNK Capital has delivered fast, flexible financing solutions secured by first-lien residential real estate assets. The company’s leadership team brings more than 120 years of combined experience — including Co-Founder and Managing Director Ben Lyons, who has worked in the real estate lending industry for 42 years.

“I’ve been part of the real estate industry for more than four decades,” said Ben Lyons, Managing Director of LYNK Capital. “I’ve built and sold a handful of financial services businesses, but what we’ve accomplished at LYNK Capital is something truly special. It feels like yesterday that we were closing on our first loan while working out of our home offices in a condo in Florida. Now, with our headquarters in Raleigh, I am especially proud of the exceptional team we have originating and servicing loans around the country — their expertise, integrity, and dedication are the reason we’ve reached this milestone of over $1 billion in repaid loans.”

“Our focus has always been to deliver smart capital solutions to builders and investors, with an emphasis on disciplined underwriting and risk management practices,” added Dee Toal-Brothers, Chief Executive Officer. “Surpassing these milestones reflects the strength of those disciplined practices and the trust our borrowers place in us.”

Key Highlights

• 2,369 loans closed

• Over $1 billion in principal and interest repaid

• Short-term, first-lien loans serving experienced builders and investors

• Focus on structuring loans with risk-appropriate terms

• Adjusting practices to the evolving market and rate conditions

Looking Ahead

With the launch of proprietary digital tools like LYNK Edge, LYNK Capital has continued to strengthen its technology ecosystem by introducing solutions that improve speed, clarity, and borrower confidence. Over the last few months, enhancements include the adoption of soft credit pulls, allowing borrowers to explore financing options without impacting their credit, and the integration of Resistant AI’s Document Forensics, which has reduced fraud detection times from days to minutes. These advancements further elevate the borrower and investor experience across the platform.

“Even with a challenging housing market and ever-evolving real estate industry, I believe our greatest opportunities are still in front of us,” Toal-Brothers added. “I’m incredibly proud of the team at LYNK Capital — their commitment and professionalism make milestones like this achievable.”

As another sign of its expanded offering, LYNK Capital has created additional lending products designed to serve additional real estate mortgage needs in the market. These loan products were created to support financing for assets that fall outside the lending criteria of LYNK Capital’s existing loan products. Since February 2025, this new loan offering has originated multiple loans across a diverse set of real estate opportunities.

About LYNK Capital, LLC

Headquartered in Raleigh, North Carolina, LYNK Capital, LLC is a private-money lender specializing in short-term residential real estate loans. The firm provides access to professionally managed real estate debt investments for qualified investors. Every loan is secured by a first-lien mortgage and underwritten by a team with decades of combined experience.

This communication is for informational purposes only and does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation to buy any securities. Any securities offerings are made pursuant to exemptions from registration and are available only to qualified investors. Past operational results are not indicative of future performance.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.