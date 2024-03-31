Join Sanctuary Forest the 2024 Docent Training on April 7th

This is a press release from Sanctuary Forest:

Join Sanctuary Forest on Sunday, April 7th for the 2024 Docent Training! This free training will prepare volunteers to represent Sanctuary Forest and assist hike leaders on one or more of 9 hikes offered this summer. Hikes vary from easy to difficult with a wide range of topics, including medicinal and edible plants, wildflower ID, gorgeous locations on the Lost Coast, birding, forestry, restoration and and more!

Over the course of the day, participants will learn how to lead the opening and closing circles, assist hike leaders, keep track of hikers, and more. First aid training is available. There are two or more docents on all hikes and responsibilities are shared. No previous experience is necessary and speaking in front of the group is not necessarily required. All are welcome! Lunch is provided. Meet at 10 a.m. at the Sanctuary Forest office in Whitethorn. For more information and to RSVP, call 986-1087 ext. 9# or email [email protected].