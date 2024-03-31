Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,653 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 410,421 in the last 365 days.

Join Sanctuary Forest the 2024 Docent Training on April 7th

This is a press release from Sanctuary Forest:

Join Sanctuary Forest on Sunday, April 7th for the 2024 Docent Training! This free training will prepare volunteers to represent Sanctuary Forest and assist hike leaders on one or more of 9 hikes offered this summer. Hikes vary from easy to difficult with a wide range of topics, including medicinal and edible plants, wildflower ID, gorgeous locations on the Lost Coast, birding, forestry, restoration and and more!

Over the course of the day, participants will learn how to lead the opening and closing circles, assist hike leaders, keep track of hikers, and more. First aid training is available. There are two or more docents on all hikes and responsibilities are shared. No previous experience is necessary and speaking in front of the group is not necessarily required.  All are welcome! Lunch is provided. Meet at 10 a.m. at the Sanctuary Forest office in Whitethorn. For more information and to RSVP, call 986-1087 ext. 9# or email [email protected].

Facebooktwitterpinterestmail

You just read:

Join Sanctuary Forest the 2024 Docent Training on April 7th

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more