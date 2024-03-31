Recycled Youth Spring Session is in Full Swing

Please join us for a fundraising event at the Redwood Playhouse in Garberville Friday April 19th in celebration of Earth day. Starting at 5:30 we will have a plant sale and music and performances following at 7:00. Concessions and drinks will be available.

For 25 years Recycled Youth has offered a creative preforming arts outlet for southern humboldt / Northern Mendocino teens and is one of the only free and all inclusive programs for our local youths. We depend on community support to keep this amazing program running. Come on out and support this amazing program.