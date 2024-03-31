Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,653 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 410,421 in the last 365 days.

Recycled Youth Spring Session is in Full Swing

Press release from Recycled Youth: 

recycled youth flyerPlease join us for a fundraising event at the Redwood Playhouse in Garberville Friday April 19th in celebration of Earth day. Starting at 5:30 we will have a plant sale and music and performances following at 7:00.  Concessions and drinks will be available.

For 25 years Recycled Youth has offered a creative preforming arts outlet for southern humboldt / Northern Mendocino teens and is one of the only free and all inclusive  programs for our local youths.  We depend on community support to keep this amazing program running. Come on out and support this amazing program.

Facebooktwitterpinterestmail

You just read:

Recycled Youth Spring Session is in Full Swing

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more