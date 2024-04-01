Making Waves – Introducing Tidal Gallery: A New Hub for Contemporary Art in Old Town, Eureka

This is a press release from ACGC Inc./Tidal Gallery:

The vibrant art scene in Humboldt County receives a significant boost with the grand opening of Tidal Gallery, a dynamic space dedicated to contemporary art and sculpture. Situated at 339 2nd Street in the heart of Old Town, Eureka, Tidal Gallery aims to serve as a platform for emerging talents and established artists from Humboldt and across the nation.

Tidal Gallery sets sail with its inaugural exhibition featuring the captivating works of Keith Schneider and Gabe Schneider, two talented artists deeply rooted in the artistic landscape of Humboldt County, California. From April 6th to May 24th, both father and son will independently showcase their extraordinary creations, promising to captivate and inspire art enthusiasts and connoisseurs alike.

About Keith Schneider Keith Schneider’s artistic journey is a testament to his unwavering passion for storytelling through sculpture. His mastery in shaping raw materials into evocative forms has garnered acclaim both locally and internationally. Explore Keith’s compelling showcase of ceramics and mixed media where each sculpture bears witness to his meticulous craftsmanship and boundless creativity.

About Gabe Schneider Gabe Schneider, Keith’s son, is a multidisciplinary artist whose work has been gaining recognition globally, most notably in the music industry working with musicians such as the Allah-Lahs and even the Jerry Garcia Trust. With a keen eye for detail and a profound understanding of form, Gabe’s creations seamlessly blend elements of nature with contemporary aesthetics. His works reflect a deep appreciation for the interplay between form, texture, and space.

The simultaneous exhibition of Gabe Schneider and Keith Schneider’s works promises a visual feast, inviting viewers to delve into the intricate layers of their respective artistic narratives. While both artists have their own distinct style, the familiar influence is undeniable in aspects such as palette, and the intrinsic humor and narrative woven into each piece.

“Tidal Gallery aims to be a beacon for quality, innovation and creativity in the heart of Eureka’s historic district,” says Raelina Krikston, Gallery Spokesperson. “With a focus on

contemporary art and sculpture, we are committed to nurturing emerging talents while celebrating the rich artistic heritage of Humboldt County.”

The soft opening reception for Gabe Schneider and Keith Schneider’s independent exhibitions will take place on April 6th from 5:00-8:00. A grand opening event will be held May 4th from 5:00-8:00. Attendees will have the opportunity to meet the artists and engage in thought-provoking conversations about their work.

Tidal Gallery is a project by ACGC Inc. Adams Commercial General Contracting to uplift artistry and craftsmanship in Humboldt County and beyond. For private showings or to purchase any pieces from the show, please contact Gallery Representative, Raelina Krikston.