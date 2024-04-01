Acting Premier Nono Maloyi: Easter message

North West Acting Premier Nono Maloyi takes this opportunity to wish various Christian-faith based organisations a blessed and safe Easter weekend as thousands will be travelling to different churches and denominations to seek divine intervention and spiritual upliftment.

In the past few days Acting Premier Maloyi has been crisscrossing the province visiting various churches and attending prayer sessions ahead of this important weekend in the calendar of the Christian religion.

The visits form part of ongoing efforts by Acting Premier Maloyi to foster social cohesion and promote moral regeneration programmes in various communities across the province.

“Our communities are riddled with social ills such as drug abuse, gangsterism and teenage pregnancy among others. My visit and interaction with various leaders of faith-based organisations and denominations in the Christian community is primarily aimed at cementing our relationship with them to help address various issues of socio-economic concern afflicting our communities" said Acting Premier Maloyi.

Acting Premier Maloyi says the religious sector must be applauded and commended for the role it continues to play in the province.

"As we enter this holy weekend, we do so cognisant of the gains we have made in the past thirty years and the challenges that lie ahead. We implore our leaders in various churches and denominations to pray for our government and its leaders to prioritize the needs for our people” maintains Acting Premier Maloyi.

Acting Premier Maloyi has also made an appeal to those who will be visiting the province to be cautious on the roads, stick to the speed limit, take rest intervals, be tolerant towards each other and desist from drinking while driving.

Acting Premier Maloyi wishes the Christian community a peaceful Easter and the celebration of the Resurrection of Christ.

