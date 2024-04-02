Tide Rock Acquires CABLENET Aerospace, Supplying the Space, Aircraft, and Military Industries
Tide Rock acquires CABLENET, a contract manufacturer in Denver, Colorado
CABLENET serves demanding customers in cutting-edge fields where the stakes are high and quality is essential. ”SAN DIEGO, CA, USA, April 2, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Tide Rock, an unlevered buyout firm with a portfolio of diverse economically resilient B2B businesses, acquired CABLENET Aerospace ("CABLENET"), a contract manufacturer for the aerospace, military, space, and OEM industries in Denver, Colorado.
— Nick Kendall-Jones
Since its founding in 1990, CABLENET has earned a reputation for quality work serving high priority applications.
“We are now uniquely positioned to provide a more complete outstanding service to customers in broad markets where mission-critical solutions are required,” said CABLENET Aerospace CEO and CTO Ray Assayesh. “I am excited to collaborate with the larger team to uphold our commitment to delivering exceptional service and products.”
CABLENET specializes in turnkey applications for GSE (ground support equipment), EGSE (electronic ground support equipment) and space launch infrastructure, including test tooling design, engineering, manufacturing, and prototyping to customer specifications. The company's 20,000-square-foot facility features state-of-the-art equipment, utilized to manufacture products of the highest quality, with quick delivery.
CABLENET will become a division of Tide Rock company, Interconnect Solutions Company (ISC), a vertically-integrated manufacturing company, specializing in electromechanical assembly, custom overmolded solutions and interconnects for mission-critical aerospace, military, defense and life sciences projects.
“CABLENET serves demanding customers in cutting-edge fields where the stakes are high and quality is essential,” said ISC CEO Nick Kendall-Jones. “Their capabilities complement ISC’s strong reputation in enterprise-level, mission critical interconnect and electromechanical solutions. Together, we can bring more complex and sophisticated solutions to the most demanding customers.”
“We are excited to welcome CABLENET to the Tide Rock family,” said Brooks Kincaid, President of Tide Rock. “CABLENET has earned a strong reputation with its aerospace and defense customers, including many of the leaders in their respective industries. We look forward to adding their advanced skills and experience in critical applications to ISC and to expanding ISC's footprint into Colorado, a major aerospace hub..”
The acquisition allows CABLENET to add its expertise and service to the growing enterprise customer base of ISC, as well as benefit from complementary businesses.
About Tide Rock
Tide Rock is an unlevered buyout firm that acquires companies with strong free cash flow and grows them to scale while distributing high quarterly yield to its investors. It owns a portfolio of economically resilient business-to-business companies in the lower middle market, specifically in the manufacturing, distribution, and services industries. The company’s unique model consistently drives high yield returns without the risk profile typically associated with other investment vehicles. It has offices in Solana Beach, CA and New York, New York. Learn more at tiderock.com.
About CABLENET Aerospace
CABLENET Aerospace has long provided engineering and manufacturing services providing custom electrical test equipment and test fixtures for our customers. CABLENET has been servicing the Aerospace industry since 1990 with superior engineering and design. Our primary commitment has always been to provide our customers with the highest quality product at the lowest cost.
About Interconnect Solutions Company
With over 50 years of manufacturing experience, ISC designs and manufactures custom and complex interconnect solutions, including cable assemblies, harnesses, custom overmolded solutions, and molded strain reliefs. Our products are used worldwide in commercial and military aircraft, lifesaving medical devices, power systems, and countless commercial, industrial, and computer applications. Our facility is vertically integrated, environmentally controlled, engineered for manufacturing flexibility, and includes dedicated assembly labs for isolated program management and a cleanroom facility. With dedicated professionals and assemblers regularly operating two full shifts, ISC operates with the most current high-speed tooling, material handling, and test equipment. ISC is ISO 9001 and AS 9100D certified, and ITAR registered. For more information, visit interconnectsolutions.com.
Candice Marshall
Tide Rock
info@tiderock.com
