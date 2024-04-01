Minister Sihle Zikalala and Deputy Minister Bernice Swarts host Young Professionals seminar in Pretoria, 3 Apr

Public Works and Infrastructure Minister Sihle Zikalala together with Deputy Minister Bernice Swarts will, on Wednesday 03 April 2024, host the Young Professionals seminar in Pretoria. The DPWI’s Young professionals programme seeks to address skills shortages in the built industry and build skills capacity to support the built environment industry.

The seminar seeks to have an engagement between Industry players, the Department and the Young Professionals on a number of issues in the Build Industry.

The Young Professionals Programme is a structured DPWI mentorship programme aimed at accelerating professional registration within the built environment. Areas of training include: Engineering (Civil, Structural, Transport, Electrical, Mechanical, Chemical and Hydrology); Construction Management; Quantity Surveying; Architecture; Landscape Architecture; Urban and Regional Planning; Property Studies; Interior Design, etc.

The Minister and Deputy Minister will also have a robust engagement with the Young Professionals still in the programme and those that have attained professional registration on ways to improve the programme.

EVENT DETAILS:

Venue: Protea Fire and Ice Hotel, Menlyn, Pretoria

Date: 03 April 20204

Time: 08h30

Contact:

Thamsanqa Mchunu: Director of Media and Stakeholder Relations

Cell: 079 519 6997

