WageScape Releases Substantial Platform Enhancement Designed for HR, Compensation and Recruiting Professionals
MINNEAPOLIS, MN, UNITED STATES, April 2, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- WageScape is pleased to announce the release of Market Snapshots, a major platform enhancement that includes new tools designed exclusively for HR, Compensation and Recruiting professionals. Market Snapshots are a brand new way to use the real-time labor market and pay data from WageScape’s growing labor market intelligence platform.
Market Snapshots provide users with a content-sharing hub for real-time labor market insights and reporting. This tool will help professionals communicate with stakeholders and pull reporting for specific jobs, companies, and locations. Our three snapshot reports include: Company Snapshot, State Level Market Snapshot and Metro Level Market Snapshot which allow users to customize their search parameters, such as job family, job titles, and company preferences. Once configured, the module generates detailed reports showcasing job demand and salary trends, along with valuable company analytics. Shareable and printable reports enable effortless content sharing with teams and clients, facilitating informed decision-making in the ever-evolving job market.
Market Snapshots complement WageScape's existing offering of powerful market intelligence dashboards, which offer next-generation compensation intelligence designed to provide the insights needed in today’s fast-moving, hyper-competitive talent market. WageScape’s six interactive dashboards help users see what’s coming on the horizon for pay trends and labor market intelligence in simple data visualizations. The interactive dashboards display WageScape’s robust labor market dataset in six easy-to-use modules including: Market Intelligence, Scenario Comparison, Geographic Intelligence, Company Intelligence, Benefits Intelligence, and Advanced Filtering.
WageScape shows users what’s happening with wages right now - for any job, in any location with pay data for nearly all new jobs posted in the U.S. from 5.1 million hiring organizations. This intelligence is critical for attracting and retaining talent and for setting strategies for recruiting, pay, and growth. WageScape offers pay intelligence that’s forward-looking, so you see where pay is going – not just where it’s been. And, its easy-to-use interface allows you to start gaining insights in minutes. Plus, because WageScape uses data from public-facing sources, it’s completely transparent. This means users can see data on individual jobs and companies with no lag time.
About WageScape
WageScape is the most trusted source of labor market intelligence and offers the world’s most extensive, real-time labor market data set, tracking over 24 million new jobs each month, across all industries. This includes data on hiring demand, pay levels, access to labor and key skills requirements for over 9.8 million organizations worldwide and counting. Visit wagescape.com to learn more.
