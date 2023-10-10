WageScape Releases Major Platform Expansion Including New Modules and Products to Support Compensation and HR Teams
EINPresswire.com/ -- WageScape is pleased to announce a major platform expansion bringing to life the data-driven innovation that HR professionals need. Including the launch of Advanced Filtering and the Benefits Module, two new modules providing compensation, total rewards, and HR professionals with an easy-to-use job modeling interface and access to important benefits data.
Advanced Filtering and the Benefits Modules are just two of the robust modules in WageScape’s interactive compensation dashboard and are powered by the world’s most comprehensive labor market data set. Now Advanced Filtering allows users to model jobs with specific skills and education requirements against a timely, accurate labor market baseline. Plus, our Benefits Module provides real-time insights into the types of benefits offered by any job, industry, and salary level.
We are also pleased to announce the release of WageScape Global with the data you need directly at your fingertips to help you make decisions for your international business. Data is available now for Australia, Canada, UK, and Ireland, with more countries coming soon.
Market Summaries, our newest product line, is a content-sharing hub for real-time labor market insights and reporting. With this module, users can customize their search parameters, such as job family, job titles, and company preferences. Once configured, the module generates detailed reports showcasing job demand and salary trends, along with valuable company analytics. Shareable and printable reports within Market Summaries enable effortless content sharing with teams and clients, facilitating informed decision-making in the ever-evolving job market.
Finally, our new API Microservices allow developers to easily embed labor market intelligence into their own applications. API Microservices use REST API's to provide a range of intelligence related to hiring, pay, skills, and labor market conditions.
WageScape’s robust platform offers next-generation compensation intelligence designed to provide the insights needed in today’s fast-moving, hyper-competitive talent market. WageScape helps users see what’s coming on the horizon for pay trends and labor market intelligence in simple data visualizations.
WageScape shows users what’s happening with wages right now - for any job, in any location with pay data nearly all new jobs posted in the U.S. from 5.1 million hiring organizations. This intelligence is critical for attracting and retaining talent and for setting strategies for recruiting, pay, and growth. WageScape offers pay intelligence that’s forward-looking, so you see where pay is going – not just where it’s been. And, its easy-to-use interface allows you to start gaining insights in minutes. Plus, because WageScape uses data from public-facing sources, it’s completely transparent. This means users can see data on individual jobs and companies with no lag time.
About WageScape
WageScape is the most trusted source of labor market intelligence and offers the world’s most extensive, real-time labor market data set, tracking over 24 million new jobs each month, across all industries. This includes data on hiring demand, pay levels, access to labor and key skills requirements for over 9.8 million organizations worldwide and counting. Visit wagescape.com to learn more.
Cary Sparrow
