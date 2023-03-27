Greenwich.HR Partners with ThinkSight to Provide HR Professionals with Real-Time Labor Market Data

MINNEAPOLIS, MN, UNITED STATES, March 27, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Greenwich.HR and ThinkSight are pleased to announce a strategic partnership to revolutionize the way HR and Finance professionals access and utilize labor market data. The partnership will embed WageScape, Greenwich.HR’s next-generation real-time labor market intelligence application, in ThinkSight’s advanced, ready-built people analytics platform to give employers a powerful new toolset to identify and solve the talent issues impacting their bottom line.
Now HR and Finance professionals will be able to achieve their workforce cost and performance goals faster by applying WageScape’s real-time data on wages, labor market trends and supply and demand for specific job roles to the critical employer workforce insights delivered by ThinkSight in the flow of work without leaving the platform. The WageScape data is seamlessly integrated into the ThinkSight platform, providing a comprehensive view of what’s happening in the labor market now to support decisions about talent acquisition, compensation and retention,
“We are thrilled to partner with ThinkSight to provide HR and Finance professionals with the data and insights they need to make informed decisions about their workforce with real-time pay data and a comprehensive view of the state of the labor market,” said Cary Sparrow, CEO of Greenwich.HR.
“Combining the real-time labor market intelligence data of WageScape with the powerful analytics capabilities of ThinkSight will provide employers with a unique and valuable tool to impact business results and stay ahead of the competition in the war for talent. We are excited to partner with the Greenwich.HR team,” said Steve Maxwell, Founder and CEO of Thinksight.
About ThinkSight
ThinkSight is a powerful, ready-built, and easy-to-use people analytics and labor cost management platform. Designed for business users that need to quickly solve workforce challenges impacting their bottom line, ThinkSight analyzes labor costs and headcount changes, measures and monitors employee engagement, assesses the impact of diversity initiatives, compares market pay rates for any job in any location across the United States, and builds a workforce plan that meets business goals. It’s quick, easy, and affordable to get started. Visit www.thinksight.io to learn more.
About Greenwich.HR
Greenwich.HR is the most trusted source of labor market intelligence and offers the world’s most extensive, real-time labor market data set, tracking over 24 million new jobs each month, across all industries. This includes data on hiring demand, pay levels, access to labor and key skills requirements for over 9.8 million organizations and counting. Visit www.greenwich.hr to learn more.
