Fatal Carver Fire Started in Kitchen 

CARVER — The fire that claimed the life of an older adult in Carver last month began in the kitchen, said Carver Fire Chief Craig F. Weston, Carver Police Chief Marc Duphily, State Fire Marshal Jon M. Davine, and Plymouth County District Attorney Timothy J. Cruz.

The Plymouth County District Attorney’s office identified the man as 69-year-old James Collins of Carver.

“On behalf of the Carver Fire Department, I want to express our heartfelt condolences to Mr. Collins’ loved ones,” said Chief Weston. “This was a very sad loss for his family and the community.”

The March 20 fire on Tremont Street was first reported through a 9-1-1 call just before 11:00 pm. The Carver Fire Department responded to find heavy fire on the first floor. Based on information that one person was still inside, firefighters made entry to locate him and attack the fire. They located the victim and removed him from the building, but sadly his injuries were fatal. One other occupant was injured and transported for medical care; that person has since been released from the hospital and is recovering.

The origin and cause of the fire were investigated by the Carver Fire Department, Carver Police Department, State Police assigned to the State Fire Marshal’s office, and State Police assigned to the Plymouth DA’s office. They determined that the fire began in the kitchen but identified multiple potential causes. Investigators were supported by the Department of Fire Services’ Code Compliance & Enforcement Unit.

The standard used by State Police fire investigators requires investigators to rule out all but one potential factor before making a determination as to the fire’s cause. Because investigators could not exclude cooking equipment, lithium-ion batteries, or an event involving an electrical appliance – all of which were present in the area of origin – it will remain officially undetermined. Investigators found no evidence that the fire was intentionally set, however.

“About 80% of residential fires start in the kitchen,” said State Fire Marshal Davine. “We don’t know exactly what caused this fire, but we know that you can reduce the risk of injury or worse with a practiced home escape plan. Make sure you and your family know two ways out of the house and two ways out of each room, if possible. If you’re on the ground floor, remember that one way out might be a window.”

###