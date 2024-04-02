ABG Commercial Realty Facilitates 3,000 SF Retail Lease for Focal Point Design at Orchard Square in Westford, MA

Focal Point Building

WESTFORD, MASSACHUSETTS, UNITED STATES, April 2, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Bernard Gibbons, Senior Vice President of ABG Commercial Realty, successfully facilitated a 3,000 square foot retail lease for Focal Point Design at the Orchard Square, located at 355 Littleton RD.

Focal Point Design is a full-service interior design firm dedicated to creating customized spaces that reflect their clients' vision. With over 20 years of experience, they combine expertise in design and construction to deliver timeless and functional spaces.

Orchard Square offers a highly visible retail location with ample parking and convenient highway access (exits 31 & 32 off I-495). The center benefits from significant daytime traffic due to its proximity to corporate offices like IBM, Puma, and Netscout, as well as nearby attractions Kimball Farms and Nashoba Valley Ski Area.

This popular destination with a diverse mix of shops and restaurants attracts a strong customer base, and Focal Point Design joins established tenants like Fuchi Asian cuisine, IheartKickboxing, and 168 Nails. The strategic location on Route 110 and easy access make Orchard Square an ideal spot for Focal Point Design to flourish.

About Associated Brokerage Group (ABG)

ABG Commercial Realty is a boutique-style brokerage firm specializing in the sale and leasing of office, retail, industrial and other unique commercial properties throughout Greater Boston and Eastern Massachusetts. Our approach relies more on practical market knowledge and experience, and our representatives approach each client with tailored marketing solutions and – above all – a personal commitment to fully service our accounts. For additional information, go to: https://abgrealty.com/.

