Boots and Buckles on The Bay
SAVE THE DATE!!! Join us on May 18, 2024! **Teams entered before May 1 will be entered into a drawing for a free entry fee for the 2025 Tournament.
In 2023, 44 teams and 27 junior anglers went for tight lines and winning catches. Tournament is held in Matagorda, Texas.
Teams Compete for Boots, Buckles, & More!
We are looking forward to a good tournament and great catches. Our tournament has grown and continues to be a big draw for anglers to win some great prizes and cash”RICHMOND, TX, UNITED STATES, April 1, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Get fishing at the Fort Bend County Fair Association's Boots & Buckles on the Bay fishing tournament. On Saturday, May 18th, fishing teams will compete for over $8,000 in cash and prizes, including trophy belt buckles, in Matagorda, Tx. The fishing tournament is one of several events held throughout the year to help bring awareness to the Fort Bend County Fair and raise scholarship funds.
Congratulations to Team CIT for winning the Grand Champion team title at the 2023 Boots and Buckles on the Bay fishing tournament. Last year, 44 teams and 27 junior anglers went for tight lines and winning catches.
This year's tournament will again consist of team and junior angler entries. Team Stringers, Individual Fish, and Side Pots will be optional entries. The entry fee for a maximum 4-member team is $300. "We are looking forward to a good tournament and great catches. Our tournament has grown and continues to be a big draw for anglers to win some great prizes and cash," says Fort Bend County Fair President Alicia Casias.
The weigh-in station will open at 2 p.m. and close at 4 p.m. on tournament day. At 5 p.m., an awards ceremony will take place at the Matagorda Harbor Pavilion.
Men, women, and children will fish early on Saturday at 6 a.m. A captain's meeting will be held on Friday, May 17th, 2024, at the Matagorda Bait and Tackle Shop from 7:00 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. Entry forms and tournament rules for the fishing tournament are available at FortBendCountyFair.com or call the Fair Office at 281-342-6171. See you in the Bay!
