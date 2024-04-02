NYC Cosmetic Dentist Featured in Major Publications
NYC cosmetic dentist Michael Kosdon, DDS was featured in two recent articles by major publications about tongue scraping and professional teeth whitening.NEW YORK, NY, USA, April 1, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Dr. Michael Kosdon, an experienced NYC cosmetic dentist, is frequently called upon by the media to share advice about a myriad of oral health treatments. Dr. Kosdon, who states that he is committed to delivering five-star care at his upscale Central Park South office, was most recently quoted in articles by two major publications.
In a piece released by CNN (1) about the benefits of tongue scraping, Dr. Kosdon explains that this habit can remove bacteria in the mouth. He also advises patients interested in tongue scraping to do so at least twice a day, and notes the importance of disinfecting the scraper thoroughly after each use. Further, Dr. Kosdon discussed teeth whitening treatments in an article by Woman's World (2). In this piece, he cites potential causes for tooth sensitivity and gum recession. He also endorses a few products that have, in his experience, proven effective.
Moreover, Dr. Kosdon says that he is passionate about educating his patients. He encourages any patient with questions about the benefits of tongue scraping or professional teeth whitening to consult with a skilled dentist.
(1) CNN - Tongue scrapers are a great way to clean the mouth, dentists say. Here’s how to use one correctly: https://www.cnn.com/2023/09/18/health/what-is-tongue-scraping-wellness/index.html
(2) Woman’s World - Cosmetic Dentists: The 7 Best At-Home Ways To Whiten Sensitive Teeth: https://www.womansworld.com/posts/beauty/teeth-whitening-for-sensitive-teeth
About Michael Kosdon, DDS
New York cosmetic dentist Michael Kosdon, DDS is celebrated around the world for his compassionate chairside manner and record of exceptional aesthetic results. Proficient in a wide array of treatments – from the creation and placement of porcelain veneers to gum recontouring procedures and more – he underwent specialized training at the prestigious Las Vegas Institute (LVI), as well as the USC School of Dentistry. Dr. Kosdon has consistently been recognized as a RealSelf Top Doctor and Top Contributor. Further, he is a member of multiple distinguished organizations, such as the American Dental Association (ADA) and the American Academy of Cosmetic Dentistry (AACD). Dr. Kosdon is available for interview upon request.
To learn more about Dr. Michael Kosdon, visit smilesofnyc.com, veneers.nyc, facebook.com/MichaelKosdonDDS, and @drmichaelkosdon on Instagram.
To view the original source of this release, click here: https://www.smilesofnyc.com/news-room/nyc-cosmetic-dentist-featured-in-major-publications/
Michael Kosdon, DDS
30 Central Park South, Suite 12 D
New York, NY 10019
(212) 658-1440
Rosemont Media
www.rosemontmedia.com
Katie Nagel
(858) 200-0044
email us here