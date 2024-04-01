WYDOT launches public input opportunity for Big Horn Y Intersection study

Sheridan, Wyo – The Wyoming Department of Transportation has launched an online, self-guided input tool to share information and gather input from the public regarding the Big Horn Y Intersection near Sheridan.

The Big Horn Y Intersection is located south of Sheridan and is often used by residents and visitors commuting to and from outlying communities.

The study will include a detailed analysis of the intersection and provide recommendations for the improvement of traffic mobility, safety, and operations. The public is invited to provide input to be considered as part of the study. The project team is interested in challenges and opportunities related to traffic volumes, operations, and road conditions.

The public can participate in this study using the online tool through April 30, 2024.

For questions or to request a physical copy of the survey questions, please contact Laura Dalles at 307-674-2356.

Study Website: https://www.US87IntersectionStudy.com