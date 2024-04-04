Emese C. Parker, RN, NP, PMH-C receives national recognition through the INDEPENDENT PRESS AWARD®
Parker impresses with an award-winning book presentation that is fun, yet so personal, to nurture, inspire and equip one in pregnancy and motherhood!SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, April 4, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The INDEPENDENT PRESS AWARD, one of the most prestigious book award programs globally for independent authors, publishers, and illustrators, recognized To Carry Wonder: A Memoir and Guide to Adventures in Pregnancy and Beyond by Emese C. Parker, RN, WHNP-BC, PMH-C as the 2024 winner in the Pregnancy & Childbirth category.
The competition is judged by experts from different aspects of the book industry, including publishers, writers, editors, book cover designers and professional copywriters. Selected IPA Award Winners and Distinguished Favorites are based on overall excellence.
To Carry Wonder: A Memoir and Guide to Adventures in Pregnancy and Beyond is a fun new type of pregnancy book, a two-in-one keepsake. It's a curated blend of story, art, and evidence-based insight--a nurturing companion and guide for mamas and mamas-to-be. Keeping mothers' unique and varied needs in mind, Parker draws from her own personal and clinical experiences with pregnancy, providing practical support via candid memoirs and conversational heart-to-hearts. In each chapter, she weaves art with science and humor with reflection--preparing her readers to cultivate wholeness through pregnancy and beyond. Her website and social media have free support resources that compliment her book, as well as pregnancy and motherhood-focused services.
In 2024, the Independent Press Award saw participation from authors and publishers across the globe, including those residing in Australia, Bangladesh, Canada, Cyprus, Germany, India, Kenya, Japan, Nigeria, Norway, Portugal, Scotland, Singapore, South Africa, Spain, and The Netherlands.
“The 2024 INDEPENDENT PRESS AWARD honorees represent the excellence and diversity of global independent publishing,” said Gabrielle Olczak, IPA President and Award Sponsor. “Independent publishing is a formidable agent. It provides unparalleled content and quality to consumers worldwide and we are proud to highlight this year's awardees to the world.”
To see this year's list of IPA Winners, please visit: https://www.independentpressaward.com/2024winners
The Independent Press Award is announced every spring and open to independent authors and publishers.
To learn more about the author Emese C. Parker, RN, WHNP-BC, PMH-C, please visit https://tocarrywonder.com/
or instagram (@tocarrywonder).
