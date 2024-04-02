Nantucket, MA Modernizes Public Asset Management with OpenGov
MASSACHUSETTS, UNITED STATES, April 2, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Town of Nantucket was grappling with challenges in tracking assets and integrating with its GIS software, compounded by silos and spreadsheets for reporting. In the search for a comprehensive solution, Nantucket found its match in OpenGov, the leader in asset management software for our nation's local governments.
Located off the coast of Massachusetts, Nantucket is steeped in history and committed to preserving its heritage while embracing modern efficiencies. The Town needed a robust system capable of overcoming its current hurdles, including seamless FEMA and project tracking capabilities. Cartegraph Asset Management from OpenGov distinguished itself with its configurable interface, comprehensive integration capabilities with GIS, and support for mobility in field operations, making it the clear choice for Nantucket's needs.
By adopting Cartegraph Asset Management, Nantucket can anticipate a leap forward in managing its public assets more effectively. The software's advanced reporting and dashboard features are expected to provide a clear overview of asset statuses and project progress, enhancing decision-making and operational efficiency, and potentially extending the life of assets. Moreover, the emphasis on FEMA and project tracking aligns perfectly with the Town's requirements, ensuring compliance and streamlined management of public resources.
The Town of Nantucket joins more than 1,800 public sector organizations leveraging OpenGov to revolutionize work processes with cloud-based software designed specifically for the needs of government.
About OpenGov
OpenGov is the leader in modern cloud software for cities, counties, state agencies, school districts, and special districts. With a mission to power more effective and accountable government, OpenGov serves thousands of public sector leaders and their organizations. We are built exclusively for the unique budgeting and planning, accounting, permitting and licensing, procurement, and asset management needs of the public sector. The OpenGov Cloud makes organizations more collaborative and efficient, enabling best-in-class communication with stakeholders and your community.
