The Georgia Department of Community Supervision (DCS), in partnership with state and local law enforcement agencies, conducted a comprehensive statewide Security Threat Group (STG) operation targeting validated gang members associated with known criminal street gangs between February 9th and February 13th, 2026. The initiative focused on gang members under supervision and individuals with active probation or parole violations, reinforcing accountability and strengthening public safety in communities across Georgia.



The operation included warrant services, Fourth Amendment waiver searches, parole searches, and field interviews. DCS field offices across the state worked in close coordination with local law enforcement partners, leveraging shared intelligence and operational resources to maximize impact while maintaining flexibility to meet community-specific needs.



DCS continues to implement a proactive supervision strategy grounded in accountability and officer-led intelligence gathering. This operation reflects the agency’s commitment to identifying and addressing emerging threats to public safety while reinforcing compliance with supervision conditions.

“DCS is committed to providing individuals under supervision with opportunities and support to succeed,” stated James Bergman, Director of Special Operations for DCS. “When credible intelligence indicates continued gang involvement or criminal activity, we have a responsibility to act. We are grateful for the strong partnerships that help ensure these efforts protect our communities.”

Leveraging intelligence developed through routine supervision contacts and interagency collaboration, DCS conducted targeted enforcement actions statewide, resulting in:

757 compliance check and/or warrant service attempts

368 searches conducted

112 arrests for violations or new criminal charges

47 firearms located and seized

