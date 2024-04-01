Attorneys Presley Turner and Sydney Rasch Featured on Empowering Podcast Discussing Divorce and Family Law

Attorneys Presley Turner and Sydney Rasch featured as guests on episode 71 of the Power Women Podcast

Attorneys at Turner & Rasch featured as guests on episode 71 of the Power Women Podcast with co-hosts Claire Brown, Brandi Jo Newman and Gayatri Agnew.

By normalizing discussions around divorce and child custody, we hope to alleviate some of the stigma associated with these topics and provide support to women facing similar challenges.” — Sydney Rasch, Esq.

LITTLE ROCK, ARKANSAS, UNITED STATES, April 1, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Turner & Rasch, Attorneys at Law, is thrilled to announce that partners Presley Turner, Esq., MPA, LSW, CA, and Sydney Rasch, Esq., were recently guests on the Power Women Podcast, hosted by Claire Brown, Founder of Power W.O.M.E.N., LLC. The episode, titled "Episode 71: I Want a Divorce!", delves into the complexities of divorce and family law, offering insider perspectives and valuable advice for women navigating these challenging legal processes.

In this episode, Turner and Rasch share their wealth of knowledge and experience in family law, shedding light on the struggles and triumphs faced by women during divorce proceedings. From practical tips on how to equip oneself during the season of divorce to navigating the intricacies of child custody, Turner and Rasch provide invaluable insights aimed at empowering women to make informed decisions and protect their rights.

"We are honored to have had the opportunity to contribute to the Power Women Podcast and discuss such important topics," said Presley Turner. "Divorce can be a daunting process, but it's essential for women to feel empowered and informed throughout the journey."

Sydney Rasch added, "By normalizing discussions around divorce and child custody, we hope to alleviate some of the stigma associated with these topics and provide support to women facing similar challenges."

The Power Women Podcast, hosted by Claire Brown, is known for its candid conversations with influential women and men in leadership positions, focusing on empowering individuals to rise and achieve their goals. With a mission to move the pendulum forward, the podcast provides humor, insight, knowledge, and inspiration to its listeners.

"So much should be normalized and discussed," said Claire Brown, Founder of Power Women, LLC. "Grateful for these two women and how they are serving!"

Turner & Rasch, Attorneys at Law, is a woman-owned law firm based in downtown Little Rock, Arkansas, specializing in family law, child custody and support, divorce, domestic violence law, real estate law, employment law, creditor's rights law, and civil/contractual litigation. With a focus on integrity, compassion, and dedication to their clients, Turner and Rasch are committed to providing exceptional legal representation and advocacy.

For more information or to inquire about legal services, please contact Turner & Rasch at (501) 835-6792 or visit the website at https://www.trm-llp.com.

Visit the Little Rock PowerWomen Facebook group here: https://www.facebook.com/groups/1807102609586780/

About Sydney Rasch, Esq: Sydney Rasch, Esq. is a dedicated attorney licensed to practice law in Arkansas and Missouri, including the Eastern and Western Districts of both states. She is an esteemed member of the legal community, holding positions such as the past President of the Arkansas Association of Women Lawyers, the 2nd District Chair for the Young Lawyers Division, and serving as the 2nd District Representative on the Arkansas Supreme Court's Client Security Fund Commission. As a proud native of Central Arkansas and an active member of the community, Sydney has demonstrated her commitment to public service through her involvement with various local nonprofits, including Pulaski & Perry County CASA, Woman’s Own Worth, New Leaders Council - Arkansas, Arkansas Appleseed Legal Justice Center, and North Little Rock Friends of Animals. Her dedication to supporting victims of domestic violence reflects her compassionate nature and her desire to make a positive impact in the lives of those in need. Sydney's impressive legal career spans practice areas such as family law, child custody and support, divorce, domestic violence law, real estate law, employment law, creditor's rights law, and civil/contractual litigation. Recognized for her contributions to the legal profession, Sydney has been featured in AY Magazine's "Best of Lawyers - Family Law," Arkansas Money & Politics Magazine's "Legal Elite," and Soirée Magazine's "Best Lawyers List - Family Law." Additionally, she was honored as Alumnus of the Year by New Leaders Council Arkansas in 2022. Sydney's multi-faceted expertise, unwavering dedication to community service, and commitment to achieving positive outcomes for her clients establish her as a standout figure in the legal field.

About Presley Turner, Esq., MPA, LSW, CA: Presley Turner, Esq., MPA, LSW, CA, is a distinguished legal and social work professional dedicated to advocating for the well-being of individuals and families. Presley commenced her academic journey by obtaining a Bachelor of Social Work (B.S.W.) from the University of Arkansas in 2016, followed by a Master of Public Administration (M.P.A.) from UA Little Rock in 2019. Continuing her pursuit of knowledge, Presley earned her Juris Doctor (J.D.) degree from UA Little Rock Bowen School of Law in 2019. She is licensed to practice law in Arkansas and the Eastern and Western Districts of Arkansas, and also holds a social work license in the state. As an Attorney ad Litem and a devoted Parent Counsel specializing in dependency and neglect cases within the 15th Judicial District, Presley brings her unique blend of legal and social work expertise to her practice.

A proud member of the legal community, Presley is actively involved in the Arkansas Bar Association, the Arkansas Association of Women Lawyers, and the Pulaski County Bar Association. Additionally, she holds a distinct position as a certified trauma specialist and has taken on the role of Founder of the Center for Advocacy and Awareness, an organization committed to educating attorneys and professionals on trauma-related matters. Presley's dedication to public service is evidenced by her numerous accolades, including the Dean’s Certificate of Distinguished Public Service, the Certificate of Public Service, and her role as Editor-in-Chief of the Arkansas Journal of Social Change and Public Service during her time in law school. She continues to contribute to the legal field by hosting continuing legal education courses on emotional abuse and trauma.

In her legal practice, Presley focuses on various areas, including family law, child custody and support, divorce, child welfare law, child maltreatment, domestic violence law, dependency-neglect law, and guardianship/adoption law, among others. Her unwavering commitment to advocacy has been recognized by Arkansas Money & Politics Magazine's "Legal Elite" for both 2021 and 2023, further solidifying her reputation as an esteemed professional in the legal arena. Presley's unique background and steadfast dedication to promoting justice and social welfare make her a notable presence within the legal and social work communities.

About Turner & Rasch: Turner & Rasch is a distinguished woman-owned law firm located in the heart of downtown Little Rock, Arkansas. Established by legal partners Presley Turner, Esq., MPA, LSW, CA, and Sydney Rasch, Esq., this dynamic firm is committed to providing exceptional legal representation and advocacy for their clients in a range of practice areas including family law, child custody and support, divorce, domestic violence law, real estate law, employment law, creditor's rights law, and civil/contractual litigation and more.

With a robust background in social work and law, Presley Turner brings a unique blend of expertise to the firm. As a licensed attorney and social worker, she leverages her deep understanding of family dynamics and social welfare to effectively serve her clients. Her dedication to public service and commitment to advocating for the rights of individuals and families are evident in her extensive professional achievements and involvement in the legal community.

Sydney Rasch, on the other hand, brings a creative perspective to the practice of law, having earned her Bachelor of Arts in Studio Art before pursuing her Juris Doctor. Her artistic sensibility informs her approach to legal challenges, allowing her to navigate complex legal issues with a distinct and innovative mindset. Her commitment to excellence and her passion for the law make her an invaluable asset to the firm and its clientele.

Together, Presley Turner and Sydney Rasch have built a law firm that embodies integrity, compassion, and unwavering dedication to their clients. Their collective expertise, combined with their shared vision for justice and equity, drives the firm's mission to provide personalized, effective legal solutions while striving to create positive change within their community. Turner & Rasch stands as a testament to the powerful impact of women in the legal profession and remains a beacon of unwavering support and advocacy for those in need.

About Power W.O.M.E.N., LLC: Power W.O.M.E.N., LLC, founded by Claire Brown, is a transformative platform dedicated to empowering women to unlock their inner potential, embrace their strengths, and realize their dreams. Grounded in the belief that women hold boundless power to enact positive change in both their personal lives and communities, Power W.O.M.E.N., LLC, offers an array of resources and support systems to foster holistic personal and professional growth.

With a focus on moving the pendulum forward, the organization seeks to amplify the voices of women leaders, celebrate their achievements, and inspire the next generation of trailblazers. At its core, Power W.O.M.E.N., LLC, is committed to creating a world where women feel empowered to embrace their authenticity, pursue their passions, and make a lasting impact. By providing a platform for women to connect, learn, and grow, Power W.O.M.E.N., LLC, is shaping the future of female leadership and driving positive change.

The mission is to foster an environment of encouragement, mentorship, and empowerment for women in Little Rock and neighboring communities, empowering them to reach new heights and break free from limiting beliefs. The long-term vision is to establish chapters in cities across the nation, igniting a wave of impactful change on a monumental scale. Each chapter will contribute to funding a nonprofit organization dedicated to supporting women in their local communities, creating pathways to higher education, employment, and leadership opportunities. Ultimately, the goal is to reshape societal, economic, cultural, and political landscapes to better serve women everywhere.

About Power Women Podcast: The Power Women Podcast, hosted by Claire Brown, Founder of Power Women, LLC, along with Brandi Jo Newman and Gayatri Agnew, features candid conversations with influential women and men in leadership positions, focusing on empowering individuals to rise and achieve their goals. With a mission to move the pendulum forward, the podcast provides humor, insight, knowledge, and inspiration to its listeners.

About the Little Rock PowerWomen Facebook Group: In January 2018, a small group of women came together seeking solace, support, and camaraderie in the wake of personal challenges. What began as a private Facebook group for sharing experiences, questions, and successes quickly burgeoned into a thriving community of over 24,000 members.

The Little Rock PowerWomen Facebook group has become a hub for women seeking connection, empowerment, and growth. From its humble beginnings, the group has evolved into a vibrant platform where women from all walks of life come together to uplift and inspire one another. Whether sharing business tips, seeking advice on personal matters, or simply connecting with like-minded individuals, the PowerWomen community embodies the spirit of solidarity and sisterhood.



