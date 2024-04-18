"REVIVAL: An Evening of Art and Fashion" to Ignite Little Rock's Creative Sphere

“REVIVAL: An Evening of Art and Fashion” in Little Rock, Arkansas. Photo by @kvinna_studio. Philanthropist, Cat Sims and philanthropy coordinator for “REVIVAL: An Evening of Art and Fashion” in Little Rock, Arkansas. Photo by @kvinna_studio. Professional wardrobe stylist, Kimberly Cyr and wardrobe stylist for “REVIVAL: An Evening of Art and Fashion” in Little Rock, Arkansas. Photo by @the.neon.creative. Creative director and photographer, Sarah Oden, and creative coordinator for “REVIVAL: An Evening of Art and Fashion” in Little Rock, Arkansas. Photo by @kvinna_studio.

Cat Sims, Sarah Oden, and Kimberly Cyr collaborate in hosting the private event "REVIVAL: An Evening of Art and Fashion" in Little Rock, on May 6, 2024.

Together, we're not just raising funds; we're making a bold statement about the future of charitable giving.” — Cat Sims

LITTLE ROCK, ARKANSAS, UNITED STATES, April 18, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Joining forces, Cat Sims, Sarah Oden, and Kimberly Cyr, alongside a cadre of sponsors and artisans, are excited to announce the forthcoming soirée, "REVIVAL: An Evening of Art and Fashion." Set to take place on Monday, May 6, 2024, from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m., the event will be held at Jill White Designs, located at 322 S State St Suite 100, Little Rock, AR 72201.

This gathering promises to be a fusion of local creativity and elegance, offering attendees an immersive experience into the arts, fashion and cultural landscape of Little Rock, inspired by the glamour of this year's Met Gala theme, "Garden of Time," and the exhibition's motif of "Reawakening Fashion."

Guests will be welcomed by a red carpet entryway reminiscent of the Met Gala, setting the stage for an evening filled with artistic touches. Little Rock photographer Lori Sparkman will capture the essence of the event, ensuring lasting memories. Culinary delights will be provided by Vibrant Occasions Catering, complemented by libations courtesy of Have Bar, Will Travel. DJ Jellybean from Central Arkansas Entertainment will provide the musical backdrop. Tanarah Luxe Floral will lend their artistic expertise in floral design to enhance the event's aesthetic appeal, collaborating with the design team to create a cohesive thematic experience.

"REVIVAL: An Evening of Art and Fashion" serves as a showcase of local talent and creativity, offering attendees a presentation of fashion and art curated to inspire and delight. From live models showcasing designs by Korto Momolu and Souq to captivating artworks by local artists, the event promises an unforgettable experience for all.

"We are thrilled to present 'REVIVAL', a celebration of art, fashion, and community," says Sarah Oden, co-host and creative coordinator for the event. "An event like this has been a dream of Cat, Kim, and I separately for years. Once we realized our common goal, our ideas transformed into this inaugural event we hope continues to grow and evolve each year: a testament to the rich tapestry of talent within our city, shining a spotlight on our local creatives."

“'REVIVAL' not only showcases some of Little Rock’s greatest artistic and fashion talent, it also gives attendees a unique opportunity to push their own creative boundaries. Guests should feel inspired by each year’s theme to dress as inventively as they desire: with imagination and no limits!” says Kimberly Cyr, co-host and wardrobe stylist.

Every year, the organizers of "REVIVAL: An Evening of Art and Fashion" will select a different charitable organization to champion through their annual gathering. While the event primarily celebrates the local creative scene, it also embraces philanthropy as a core principle. Through the collaborative efforts of hosts Cat Sims, Kimberly Cyr, and Sarah Oden, along with the generous support of sponsors, "REVIVAL" endeavors to leave a lasting impact on the community. This year, the event proudly lends its support to the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation, emphasizing the significance of raising both awareness and funds for this worthy cause. By integrating philanthropy seamlessly into the event, attendees have the opportunity to partake in an evening of artistic expression while contributing to a noble cause. Committed to their ethos of giving back, the hosts ensure that each iteration of "REVIVAL" will continue to benefit a chosen nonprofit, reinforcing the event's commitment to fostering positive change within the community.

"By blending fashion and the arts with philanthropy, 'REVIVAL: An Evening of Art and Fashion’ offers a visionary platform to support the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation while celebrating the transformative power of our local arts culture. Together, we're not just raising funds; we're making a bold statement about the future of charitable giving," says Cat Sims, co-host and philanthropy coordinator.

The Arkansas chapter of the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation is committed to enhancing the quality of life for individuals grappling with cystic fibrosis (CF). Through a combination of research, advocacy, and supportive initiatives, the foundation is dedicated to fostering a deeper comprehension of this genetic condition and expanding treatment possibilities. Diligently, the Arkansas chapter allocates resources towards pioneering research endeavors aimed at fostering breakthrough therapies and, ultimately, discovering a cure for CF. Moreover, the foundation extends crucial resources and assistance to individuals and families impacted by CF, providing essential guidance to navigate the complexities associated with managing the disease.

Attire: Embrace the essence of "Garden of Time" and "Reawakening Fashion" with the attire, interpreting these themes in each individual's unique style.

For more information about the event or to inquire about sponsorship opportunities, please contact Cat Sims at @catsimsxoxo.

Media Contact for REVIVAL and Cat Sims:

Meredith Corning PR

@MeredithCorningPR

Meredith (at) meredithcorning (dot) com

Thank you to all hosts, sponsors and participants:

Hosts: Cat Sims @catsimsxoxo, Kimberly Cyr @kimberlycyr, Sarah Oden @kvinna_studio

Catering: Vibrant Occasions @vibrantoccasionscatering

Venue: Jill White Designs @jillwhitedesigns

Bar: Have Bar, Will Travel @havbarwilltrvl

Photographer: Lori Sparkman Photography @lorisparkmanphotography

Planner: Meredith Events @meredithevents

Public Relations: Meredith Corning PR @meredithcorningpr

Floral Designer: Tanarah Luxe Floral @tanarahluxefloral

Production and DJ: Central Arkansas Entertainment @cae_lr @djjbean

Rentals: Mack 365 @mack365designs_

Videography: Weaver Films @weaverfilms

Model Agency: Ava Model Management @avamgmt

Wardrobe Stylist: Kimberly Cyr @kimberlycyr

Creative Coordinator: Sarah Oden @kvinna_studio

Philanthropy Coordinator: Cat Sims @catsimsxoxo

Fashion Contributor: Royal We @royalweprom

Fashion Contributor: B.Barnett @bbarnettlr

Fashion Designer: Korto Momolu @kortomomolu

Fashion Designer: Souq @souq.studio

Handbag Designer: OFaolain @ofaolainleather

Jewelry Designer: Lydia Elsa Martin @lydiaelsamartin

About Cat Sims: Cat Sims is a dedicated philanthropist and content creator based in Little Rock, Arkansas, known for her commitment to supporting charitable causes and making a positive impact in her community. Through her authentic storytelling and engaging content, she inspires others to join her in making a difference and creating positive change in the world. Cat's dedication to philanthropy, coupled with her creativity and entrepreneurial spirit, continues to make a lasting impact in the community and beyond. With a passion for giving back and a creative spirit, Cat has played an instrumental role in various nonprofit initiatives, leveraging her platform to raise awareness and funds for organizations close to her heart.

Cat's journey into philanthropy began with her involvement in various nonprofit efforts, including committee member of CARTI Festival of Fashion Committee (2020-2022), Breath of Life Gala honoree for the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation raising over $40,000 (2021), co-chair for Blue Jeans and Bubbles benefiting the Ronald McDonald House (2022), emcee for the Women’s International Gala (2023), chair for the Breath of Life Gala (2023) and a dancer and honoree for Dancing with Our Stars benefiting the Children's Tumor Foundation (2023). Whether she's fundraising for a charitable cause or using her platform for thought leadership, Cat remains a beacon of hope and inspiration for all those who know her. Follow her journey on Instagram at @catsimsxoxo.

About Sarah Oden: Sarah Oden is a prominent Little Rock-based portrait and branding photographer. Her ten year journey through fine art, fashion, and commercial photography influenced her reputation for a distinctly editorial style with a feminine touch, working with many prominent women-owned businesses and creative entrepreneurs statewide. Exploring her continuing efforts to make artistic, high-end photography available to everyone, she founded Kvinna Studio, an editorial portraiture and fine art studio. Kvinna Studio aims to merge tactile artistry with personal photography, creating custom artwork for clients that elevate their home’s design and atmosphere. Her newest venture is AVA Model Management, co-owned with photographer Jason Masters and communications agent Sarah Grace Gates. They employ a boutique, hands-on approach, working closely with clients and talent to enhance the vibrancy of advertising in Arkansas. Having footholds in business, advertising, and the arts, Sarah looks to combine these worlds to further the artistic and charitable efforts in Little Rock in new and exciting ways.

About Kimberly Cyr: Kimberly Cyr stands as a luminary in the realm of editorial and visual styling. From career origins in Fayetteville, Arkansas and later transplanting her artistic vision to the vibrant landscape of Little Rock in 2009, Cyr has become a driving force behind numerous publications, leaving an indelible mark not only as a stylist but also as an Art Director of exceptional caliber. Her journey into the world of fashion commenced in the scenic locales of Northwest Arkansas, where she distinguished herself as a discerning clothing buyer for Mason's, a modern boutique known for its trendy women's apparel. Within this role, Cyr's talents transcended mere curation, extending to the realm of visual merchandising, where her ingenuity and flair garnered local and national acclaim, particularly for her transformative window designs that served as enchanting narratives in their own right. A standout achievement in Cyr's career was her national recognition for curating a window display featuring a gown made entirely from denim jeans, in collaboration with lifestyle fashion brand Rock & Republic, ultimately winning a prestigious national contest. Before her illustrious tenure in retail, Cyr first made waves as a prodigious photographer, gracing the pages of several local magazines with her arresting imagery. This early immersion in the fusion of visual arts, design, and fashion ignited a fervent passion that has since become the cornerstone of her illustrious career. Today, Cyr's creative ethos pulsates with a maximalist vibrancy, a testament to her boundless exploration of global cultures and her celebration of individuality. As a true visionary in her field, she continually pushes the boundaries of editorial styling, weaving together elements of fantasy and reality to craft narratives that resonate on a universal scale.