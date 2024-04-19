Vibrant Occasions to Serve Exclusive Wonka-Inspired Menu at ALS In Wonderland Foundation's 10th Annual ALS Soiree'

ALS In Wonderland Foundation's 10th Annual ALS Soiree', "A World of Pure Imagination" to showcase a Wonka-inspired menu.

LITTLE ROCK, ARKANSAS, UNITED STATES, April 19, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Vibrant Occasions is thrilled to announce its role as the exclusive caterer for the ALS In Wonderland Foundation's highly anticipated 10th annual ALS Soiree', themed "A World of Pure Imagination." Guests are in for some surprises as chef Serge Krikorian crafts a Wonka-inspired menu, promising to take taste buds on an unique journey. Scheduled for May 23, 2024, at the Junior League of Little Rock, the ALS Soiree' is not just an event; it's a fashion show extravaganza.

Inspired by the loss of her father to ALS, Lara Blume McGee founded the ALS In Wonderland Foundation with a vision to create awareness and provide support for ALS patients and their families in Arkansas. Each year, Lara and her dedicated team work tirelessly to organize the annual ALS Soiree', with each event featuring a different unique theme that is always whimsical and fun. Through their efforts, ALS In Wonderland Foundation offers various programs and services, including the PALS Monthly Gifting Program, Equipment Studio, and ALS Support Gathering, to assist individuals battling ALS and their caregivers during their challenging journey.

ALS, or amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, is a progressive neurodegenerative disease that affects nerve cells in the brain and spinal cord. Also known as Lou Gehrig's disease, ALS causes muscle weakness, paralysis, and ultimately, respiratory failure. It affects motor neurons, which control voluntary muscle movement, leading to symptoms such as muscle cramps, twitching, weakness, and difficulty speaking or swallowing. There is currently no cure for ALS, but ongoing research aims to develop effective treatments and improve the quality of life for those affected by the disease.

"We're honored to be a part of this magical evening supporting the ALS In Wonderland Foundation," said Chef Serge Krikorian, head chef and managing partner of Vibrant Occasions. "Our Wonka-inspired menu is designed to elevate the event's theme of 'A World of Pure Imagination,' creating unforgettable culinary experiences while contributing to a worthy cause."

This soirée aims to raise funds for the ALS In Wonderland Foundation, supporting individuals and families affected by amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) in Arkansas. Attendees can secure their Golden Ticket now to be part of this extraordinary event via https://e.givesmart.com/events/wAF/.

For more information about tickets and sponsorships, please visit www.alsinwonderland.com/goldenticket or contact 501.492.6955.

Attend the "World of Pure Imagination" event and be a part of making dreams come true while supporting a special cause.

About Vibrant Occasions Catering:

Chef Serge Krikorian and his wife, Mary Krikorian, started their catering business in 2002 and have been in the family restaurant business since 1994. Having catered thousands of events over the years as Dinner’s Ready, they launched Vibrant Occasions Catering, a new name that more accurately depicts the level of food and service provided at weddings and social events. Krikorian was born in Lebanon and moved to the United States with his family as an adult entering college. He now hails from the quaint town of Benton, Arkansas. His southern hospitality paired with his penchant for developing unique international fusion-style recipes, especially sauces, has garnered his reputation as foodies' fan favorite in his community and now on the Youtube space for his cooking show, Cooking with the Kriks. After years of dreaming about owning a mobile kitchen, in December 2020, Serge and Mary launched Our Mobile Kitchen with the intention of providing fresh, 5-star quality chef-prepared cuisine to patrons visiting where the mobile kitchen is parked or on site for catered weddings and social, private or corporate events. Krikorian is an alumnus of Henderson State University where he studied business earning his Bachelor’s Degree and met his wife, Mary. He earned his MBA from the University of Arkansas at Fayetteville. Serge became a restaurant entrepreneur when he purchased an old, run-down pizza parlor he and Mary revived called Sergio’s Pizza. After a few years, they knew the restaurant business was not for them. Mary booked their first official catering gig, much to Serge’s surprise. They began receiving more and more requests for catering luncheons and events. The catering business took over after six months and they never looked back. They have three sons who often work in the business around their academic and career schedules, making their enterprise a family-built business.

To explore the array of catering options offered at Vibrant Occasions, please contact:

Mary Krikorian

Managing Partner

Vibrant Occasions

Email: mary@vibrantoccasionscatering.com

For media inquiries about Vibrant Occasions, please contact:

Meredith Corning

PR Agency

Meredith Corning PR

@meredithcorningpr

Email: meredith@meredithcorning.com

About ALS In Wonderland Foundation:

ALS In Wonderland Foundation is dedicated to creating awareness and providing support for individuals and families affected by ALS in Arkansas. Founded by Lara Blume McGee, the foundation offers various programs and services to assist ALS patients and their caregivers during their journey with the disease.

For media inquiries about ALS In Wonderland Foundation, please contact:

Lara Blume McGee

Founder

ALS In Wonderland Foundation

@als_inwonderland

Email: lara@alsinwonderland.com

