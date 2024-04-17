“REVIVAL: An Evening of Art and Fashion” to Illuminate Little Rock’s Creative Scene

“REVIVAL: An Evening of Art and Fashion” in Little Rock, Arkansas. Photo by @kvinna_studio. Philanthropist, Cat Sims and philanthropy coordinator for “REVIVAL: An Evening of Art and Fashion” in Little Rock, Arkansas. Photo by @kvinna_studio. Professional wardrobe stylist, Kimberly Cyr and wardrobe stylist for “REVIVAL: An Evening of Art and Fashion” in Little Rock, Arkansas. Photo by @the.neon.creative. Creative director and photographer, Sarah Oden, and creative coordinator for “REVIVAL: An Evening of Art and Fashion” in Little Rock, Arkansas. Photo by @kvinna_studio.

Hosts Cat Sims, Sarah Oden, and Kimberly Cyr announce the private event “REVIVAL: An Evening of Art and Fashion” in Little Rock on May 6, 2024.

Together, we're not just raising funds; we're making a bold statement about the future of charitable giving.” — Cat Sims

LITTLE ROCK, ARKANSAS, UNITED STATES, April 17, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Cat Sims, Sarah Oden, and Kimberly Cyr are proud to announce their partnership along with a group of sponsors and creatives to host the private event, "REVIVAL: An Evening of Art and Fashion." The event will take place on Monday, May 6, 2024, from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at Jill White Designs located at 322 S State St Suite 100, Little Rock, AR 72201.

This gathering promises a fusion of local artistry and style, offering attendees a glimpse into the creative-centered landscape of Little Rock, all inspired by the glamour of this year’s Met Gala theme, "Garden of Time," and the exhibition's motif of "Reawakening Fashion."

Guests will be greeted by a red carpet entryway where the spirit of the Met Gala comes alive. Internationally-recognized photographer Lori Sparkman will capture the moments, setting the stage for an evening filled with artistic flair. Vibrant Occasions Catering will offer nibbles and desserts, complemented by beverages courtesy of Have Bar, Will Travel. DJ Jellybean from Central Arkansas Entertainment will provide a melodic backdrop, ensuring lively music throughout the event. Tanarah Luxe Floral will provide floral design for the event. Design elements have been chosen collaboratively with the design team to complement the theme and enhance the space.

"REVIVAL: An Evening of Art and Fashion" showcases the talent and ingenuity of local artisans and designers. Attendees will be immersed in a dynamic presentation of fashion and art, curated to inspire and delight. From live models featuring designs by Korto Momolu and Souq to thought-provoking artworks from local artists, the event promises an unforgettable experience for all.

"We are thrilled to present 'REVIVAL', a celebration of art, fashion, and community," says Sarah Oden, co-host and creative coordinator for the event. "An event like this has been a dream of Cat, Kim, and I separately for years. Once we realized our common goal, our ideas transformed into this inaugural event we hope continues to grow and evolve each year: a testament to the rich tapestry of talent within our city, shining a spotlight on our local creatives."

“'REVIVAL' not only showcases some of Little Rock’s greatest artistic and fashion talent, it also gives attendees a unique opportunity to push their own creative boundaries. Guests should feel inspired by each year’s theme to dress as inventively as they desire: with imagination and no limits!” says Kimberly Cyr, co-host and fashion coordinator.

While "REVIVAL: An Evening of Art and Fashion" is primarily a celebration of local artistry and design, it also embraces the spirit of philanthropy. Through the collaborative efforts of hosts Cat Sims, Kimberly Cyr, and Sarah Oden, along with the support of sponsors, the event aims to make a meaningful impact in the community. This year, the event proudly supports the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation, highlighting the importance of raising awareness and funds for this cause. By weaving philanthropy into the fabric of the event, attendees have the opportunity to enjoy an evening of art, fashion and culture while contributing to a greater good. As part of their commitment to giving back, the hosts ensure that each year, "REVIVAL" will benefit a chosen nonprofit, underscoring the event's dedication to making a positive difference in the community.

"By blending fashion and the arts with philanthropy, 'REVIVAL: An Evening of Art and Fashion’ offers a visionary platform to support the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation while celebrating the transformative power of our local arts culture. Together, we're not just raising funds; we're making a bold statement about the future of charitable giving," says Cat Sims, co-host and philanthropy coordinator.

The Arkansas Chapter of the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation is dedicated to improving the lives of individuals living with cystic fibrosis (CF) in the state. Through research, advocacy, and support programs, the foundation strives to advance understanding and treatment options for this genetic disease. The Arkansas Chapter works tirelessly to fund innovative research initiatives aimed at developing new therapies and ultimately finding a cure for CF. Additionally, the foundation provides vital resources and support services to individuals and families affected by CF, offering guidance and assistance to navigate the challenges associated with the disease.

"’REVIVAL: An Evening of Art and Fashion’ is made possible by the generous support of sponsors and partners who share our vision for a vibrant arts and fashion scene. We extend our heartfelt gratitude to all those who have contributed to making this event a reality," says Sarah Oden, Cat Sims, and Kimberly Cyr collectively.

Tickets for "REVIVAL: An Evening of Art and Fashion" are available for purchase through the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation website here: https://finest.cff.org/revival

Tickets are $50. Ticket availability is limited. All proceeds from the event will go directly to the Arkansas Chapter of the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation to fund research and support programs.

Attire: Embrace the essence of "Garden of Time" and "Reawakening Fashion" with the attire, interpreting these themes in each individual's unique style.

For more information about the event or to inquire about sponsorship opportunities, please contact Cat Sims at @catsimsxoxo.

Media Contact for REVIVAL and Cat Sims:

Meredith Corning PR

@MeredithCorningPR

Meredith (at) meredithcorning (dot) com

Thank you to all hosts, sponsors and participants:

Hosts: Cat Sims @catsimsxoxo, Kimberly Cyr @kimberlycyr, Sarah Oden @kvinna_studio

Catering: Vibrant Occasions @vibrantoccasionscatering

Venue: Jill White Designs @jillwhitedesigns

Bar: Have Bar, Will Travel @havbarwilltrvl

Photographer: Lori Sparkman Photography @lorisparkmanphotography

Planner: Meredith Events @meredithevents

Public Relations: Meredith Corning PR @meredithcorningpr

Floral Designer: Tanarah Luxe Floral @tanarahluxefloral

Production and DJ: Central Arkansas Entertainment @cae_lr @djjbean

Rentals: Mack 365 @mack365designs_

Videography: Weaver Films @weaverfilms

Model Agency: Ava Model Management @avamgmt

Wardrobe Stylist: Kimberly Cyr @kimberlycyr

Creative Coordinator: Sarah Oden @kvinna_studio

Philanthropy Coordinator: Cat Sims @catsimsxoxo

Fashion Contributor: Royal We @royalweprom

Fashion Contributor: B.Barnett @bbarnettlr

Fashion Designer: Korto Momolu @kortomomolu

Fashion Designer: Souq @souq.studio

Handbag Designer: OFaolain @ofaolainleather

Jewelry Designer: Lydia Elsa Martin @lydiaelsamartin



About Cat Sims: Cat Sims is a dedicated philanthropist and content creator based in Little Rock, Arkansas, known for her commitment to supporting charitable causes and making a positive impact in her community. Through her authentic storytelling and engaging content, she inspires others to join her in making a difference and creating positive change in the world. Cat's dedication to philanthropy, coupled with her creativity and entrepreneurial spirit, continues to make a lasting impact in the community and beyond. With a passion for giving back and a creative spirit, Cat has played an instrumental role in various nonprofit initiatives, leveraging her platform to raise awareness and funds for organizations close to her heart.

Cat's journey into philanthropy began with her involvement in various nonprofit efforts, including committee member of CARTI Festival of Fashion Committee (2020-2022), Breath of Life Gala honoree for the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation raising over $40,000 (2021), co-chair for Blue Jeans and Bubbles benefiting the Ronald McDonald House (2022), emcee for the Women’s International Gala (2023), chair for the Breath of Life Gala (2023) and a dancer and honoree for Dancing with Our Stars benefiting the Children's Tumor Foundation (2023). Whether she's fundraising for a charitable cause or using her platform for thought leadership, Cat remains a beacon of hope and inspiration for all those who know her. Follow her journey on Instagram at @catsimsxoxo.

About Sarah Oden: Sarah Oden is a prominent Little Rock-based portrait and branding photographer. Her ten year journey through fine art, fashion, and commercial photography influenced her reputation for a distinctly editorial style with a feminine touch, working with many prominent women-owned businesses and creative entrepreneurs statewide. Exploring her continuing efforts to make artistic, high-end photography available to everyone, she founded Kvinna Studio, an editorial portraiture and fine art studio. Kvinna Studio aims to merge tactile artistry with personal photography, creating custom artwork for clients that elevate their home’s design and atmosphere. Her newest venture is AVA Model Management, co-owned with photographer Jason Masters and communications agent Sarah Grace Gates. They employ a boutique, hands-on approach, working closely with clients and talent to enhance the vibrancy of advertising in Arkansas. Having footholds in business, advertising, and the arts, Sarah looks to combine these worlds to further the artistic and charitable efforts in Little Rock in new and exciting ways.

About Kimberly Cyr: Kimberly Cyr stands as a luminary in the realm of editorial and visual styling. From career origins in Fayetteville, Arkansas and later transplanting her artistic vision to the vibrant landscape of Little Rock in 2009, Cyr has become a driving force behind numerous publications, leaving an indelible mark not only as a stylist but also as an Art Director of exceptional caliber. Her journey into the world of fashion commenced in the scenic locales of Northwest Arkansas, where she distinguished herself as a discerning clothing buyer for Mason's, a modern boutique known for its trendy women's apparel. Within this role, Cyr's talents transcended mere curation, extending to the realm of visual merchandising, where her ingenuity and flair garnered local and national acclaim, particularly for her transformative window designs that served as enchanting narratives in their own right. A standout achievement in Cyr's career was her national recognition for curating a window display featuring a gown made entirely from denim jeans, in collaboration with lifestyle fashion brand Rock & Republic, ultimately winning a prestigious national contest. Before her illustrious tenure in retail, Cyr first made waves as a prodigious photographer, gracing the pages of several local magazines with her arresting imagery. This early immersion in the fusion of visual arts, design, and fashion ignited a fervent passion that has since become the cornerstone of her illustrious career. Today, Cyr's creative ethos pulsates with a maximalist vibrancy, a testament to her boundless exploration of global cultures and her celebration of individuality. As a true visionary in her field, she continually pushes the boundaries of editorial styling, weaving together elements of fantasy and reality to craft narratives that resonate on a universal scale.