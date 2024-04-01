GameMindset: Win from Within – Pioneering Mental Health in Athletics

#GameMindset Natanya Wachtel host of #GameMindset Matthias Kiwanuka Dominique Easley Nate Brown jr and Ryan Verneuille - hosts of What's Going On

A unique intersection between the sporting world and mental health experts, looking at the challenges and some of the solutions facing modern athletes.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, USA, April 1, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- In an unprecedented collaboration set to transform the dialogue around sports and mental wellness comes the new podcast and radio series: #GameMindset.#GameMindset: Elevating Mental Wellness in SportsAt its core, #GameMindset aims to foster open, honest, and comprehensive discussions on the myriad challenges athletes face today. From navigating the pressures of sports betting and the whirlwind of sudden fame to understanding the pillars of business acumen, entrepreneurship, and financial literacy,#GameMindset was created by Dr. Natanya Wachtel in collaboration with host of the popular news and sports commentary show, The Ryan Show , Ryan Verneuille. #GameMindset endeavors to equip athletes with the tools for success beyond the field. This program also stands as a testament to Dr. Wachtel’s unparalleled blend of expertise in psychology, behavioral science, and integrative medicine, underpinned by her own journey of overcoming profound health and mental challenges.Launched in tandem with the NFL’s spring football season on March 30, this segment is not only a hallmark of Dr. Natanya Wachtel’s storied career in behavioral sciences and mental health advocacy but also coincides with her birthday, reflecting a dual celebration of renewal and new beginnings.A survivor of clinical death and severe health and mental challenges herself, Dr. Wachtel's narrative is one of resilience and determination. Her personal and professional experiences have imbued her with a deep understanding of the human psyche's intricacies, driving her commitment to mental wellness in the high-pressure environment of athletics.The Initiative: More Than a SegmentWith a monthly feature on Fox Sports Radio's ‘What’s Going on?’, hosted for over two decades by Nate Brown Jr, as a part of its programming, #GameMindset confronts the stigma surrounding athlete vulnerability, championing a culture of support and openness. It leverages Dr. Wachtel’s adeptness in resonating deeply with diverse audiences, urging a balanced emphasis on mental and physical well-being and pairs it with sports industry veterans.#GameMindset is enriched by the insights of Nate Brown Jr., a veteran of sports talk radio for over two decades. Brown’s eclectic background, from his formative years with the Boy Scouts of America to his ventures in filmmaking and profound dedication to family and community, adds a multi-dimensional perspective to the dialogue on athlete wellness.Nate Brown Jr. is a man of varied experiences and unwavering dedication. His professional path has seen him shape young lives with the Boy Scouts of America, guide educational tours, and provide workshops at Monroe County Jail. Transitioning to entrepreneurship, Nate founded Bear Productions and ventured into filmmaking, co-producing "King's Faith" and collaborating on "Black Water Warriors: Seminole Negro Indians." For the past 18 years, Nate has been a fixture on Fox Sports 1280 as a talk show host, engaging audiences with his insights and passion for sports. Yet, amidst his professional accomplishments, Nate finds his greatest pride in his roles as a father, grandfather, and devoted husband.Nate Brown Jr., host of Fox Sports Radio’s ‘What’s Going On’, expressed enthusiasm about the expansion of the team and the inclusion of such high-caliber contributors: "I'm really looking forward to seeing the impact this show has, when the listeners hear Dr. Wachtel talk with Mathias Kiwanuka, Dominique Easley, and Ryan Verneuille and reveal the unique perspectives each brings to mental health in the sports industry."Ryan Verneuille’s Role in #GameMindsetCrucial to #GameMindset’s fabric is Ryan Verneuille, whose seasoned tenure in sports broadcasting melds seamlessly with the program’s ethos. Co-hosting alongside Nate Brown Jr. on Fox Sports Radio's 'What's Going On,' Verneuille brings a nuanced understanding of mental health, fortified by his dynamic career in media. His contributions are pivotal in bridging the entertainment value of sports broadcasting with the critical, often underexplored issues of mental wellness in athletics.Real Players, Real TalkContributing their voices to this mission along with many other sports legends are Mathias Kiwanuka, a two-time Super Bowl champion, and Dominique Easley, whose narratives of resilience illuminate the mental rigors of professional sports. Their experiences, marked by triumphs and trials, lend #GameMindset a profound authenticity and relatability.Mathias Kiwanuka, renowned for his impressive tenure with the New York Giants, brings a wealth of experience from his days on the field, coupled with a background that spans from his birth in Indianapolis to his significant heritage linked to Uganda. His journey from Boston College to becoming a pivotal player in two Super Bowl victories illustrates a narrative of determination and adaptability, reflecting the profound mental resilience required at the highest levels of sport.The Kiwanuka name traces back to Benedicto Kiwanuka, Uganda’s first prime minister. Mathias is known in his own right for his success as an athlete. His alma mater, Boston College, celebrates him as a two-time captain, carrier sack leader, consensus all-America selection, Big East defensive player of the year, ACC Hall of Fame inductee, and eventual first-round pick. He was born in Indianapolis, Indiana, where he also won his second Super Bowl title as a member of the New York Giants.During his NFL career, Kiwanuka played as a defensive end and outside linebacker for the G-Men, showcasing his athleticism, versatility, and leadership as a member of Tom Coughlin’s leadership council. Retirement from the NFL came after 9 years, 2 Lombardi trophies, and a championship mindset. Which he now utilizes as a partner at Ultimaxx Health.When asked about his proudest accomplishments, his response is being a father to Annabelle (12) and Mathias “Milo” (10). During his playing career, he engaged in many philanthropic efforts across the globe, with a focus on education, medication, and potable water in Uganda. He is currently a proud board member of Smile Train, which creates, operates, and supports sustainable cleft lip and palate solutions in 75 countries.In addition to his post-career endeavors, he has been actively involved in a variety of pursuits. such as co-hosting ESPN NY GameDay alongside Anita Marks and anchoring "Odds with Ends" on MSG Network with David Tyree. Beyond the realm of sports media, he has delved into motivational speaking, drawing from his experiences to inspire others.Alongside his coaching efforts, he's become a certified NFL Transition Coach, assisting players in navigating life beyond the field. His involvement extends globally, with engagements such as NFL Africa and serving as a board member for The Water Trust. Additionally, his commitment to philanthropy is evident through his creation of his own nonprofit, Tribal Diaspora.Dominique Easley, another prominent figure joining the segment, adds to the rich tapestry of experiences with his journey from a celebrated collegiate career at the University of Florida to overcoming adversities in the NFL. Easley's career, marked by incredible highs and challenging lows, offers invaluable insights into the mental and emotional resilience necessary for professional athletes.Dominique says “My mission is to foster a sanctuary for athletes, their loved ones, and others with similar backgrounds like myself by providing a supportive environment where open conversation about mental health challenges is encouraged and normalized. I'm dedicated to devising actionable resources and strategies that cater to the well-being of athletes and their partners.”Their participation underscores the segment's commitment to offering a multi-dimensional perspective on mental health, shedding light on the psychological challenges and triumphs inherent in professional sports.Expanding Horizons: The Future of #GameMindsetAs #GameMindset evolves, it pledges to not only spotlight the psychological and emotional hurdles athletes face but also delve into broader topics such as the influence of sports culture on societal norms, the pivotal role of athletes as community leaders, and the imperative for comprehensive mental health education within sports and educational frameworks.This initiative is set to catalyze a broader conversation, inspiring media platforms, sports leagues, and educational bodies to recognize and prioritize mental wellness as a fundamental element of holistic success.The planned collaboration with entities like the Jackie Robinson Museum in New York, further signifies #GameMindset’s commitment to a legacy of leadership, awareness, and societal contribution, aiming to mold athletes who are as adept in navigating life’s complexities as they are in their sports.*Looking Forward to a New Era of Athletic Empowerment*The convergence of Dr. Natanya Wachtel’s vision with the expertise of Mathias Kiwanuka, Dominique Easley, Nate Brown Jr., and Ryan Verneuille under the #GameMindset banner heralds a transformative era in sports broadcasting. This collective endeavor not only promises to demystify mental health challenges but also to embolden athletes and the broader sports community to embrace vulnerability as a strength, fostering a culture where mental resilience is as celebrated as physical prowess.By integrating discussions on mental health with themes of entrepreneurship, financial literacy, and community leadership, #GameMindset is poised to redefine the athlete archetype, championing a well-rounded, informed, and mentally resilient sports professional.The launch of #GameMindset is more than an initiative; it is a movement towards embedding mental wellness into the fabric of sports culture. This venture not only seeks to enlighten and educate but also to inspire action and transformation across the sports industry and beyond.As we embrace this new chapter, #GameMindset invites athletes, enthusiasts, and the wider community to join in this pivotal dialogue, collectively working towards a future where every athlete is supported wholly in their pursuit of excellence.

In the first episode of #GameMindset Matthias Kiwanuka discusses the challenges facing players retiring from professional football with the host Natanya Wachtel