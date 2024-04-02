One Female Focused Financial Firm is Changing the Financial Industry for Women with their Financial Trendsetters Gala.
With the new release of their best selling book: Financial Trendsetters, a group of powerhouse women join forces to raise money for a financial scholarship.
Female financial advisors only make up 18% of advisors in the US, and this number has not changed in 2 decades. Our gala is the beginning of a revolution to change this!”FLORHAM PARK, NJ, USA, April 2, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- After two decades of no growth of the number of female advisors in the financial industry, one courageous group of women is challenging the traditional role women play in building wealth. It started with an anthology book showcasing 15 different females in finance and their journeys to becoming a leader in the space. Collectively, they decided to donate all of the book proceeds to fund a scholarship awarded to a young female who wishes to one day join them as a fellow female financial advisor. The book was published by Pinkfix Productions, which is founded by Jessica Weaver, who also runs a female focused financial firm, the Women's Wealth Boutique. Jessica consistently witnessed a gap in financial literacy space with women of all ages. After writing 3 of her own best selling books, Jessica decided to build a platform for other female advisors to tell their story and share their expertise. With the stage created, her team brought together 15 powerhouse ladies all willing to be vulnerable and quite generous with the readers.
With a new hit best seller, Jessica and her community are throwing the Financial Trendsetters Gala on May 2nd 2024 in New Jersey to raise even more money for future scholarships. Females make up only 18% of financial advisors, and this statistic hasn't changed in over two decades. When Jessica first started out in the financial industry in 2010, she joined her father's firm with all male advisors. Feeling like she didn't fit in, she reached out to several successful female advisors, but to little success. Every advisor she spoke with, quickly told her that they did not have time to speak with her. Heart broken and frustrated, Jessica has made it her life mission to build a collaborative community for female advisors to come together, share their triumphs and struggles, and build successful practices! With the new Financial Trendsetters Scholarship award, Jessica and her team are able to bring the next generation of incredible female advisors into the industry. Only ten percent of advisors make it through their first year as an advisor. There is a huge disconnect between the support given to them and the support they actually need. Not only will this scholarship give financial support to help pay for college, but also internships, community support, and media opportunities.
For more information on the Gala and to purchase tickets, go to: https://jessicaweaver.com/ftgala/
The Financial Trendsetters Gala will have a silent auction, live band featuring singer, Amber de la Cruz, from Nashville, dinner, and drinks. The event will be live streamed beginning at 6:30 pm EST to the hit TV show, Women Behind the Millions, which Jessica Weaver is the host, on the E360 Network on Roku, Amazon Fire, Apple, Samsung IOS for those who cannot make the live event. The Financial Trendsetters Gala, sponsored by Financial Independence Group, White Glove, Leading Response, Schechter, Assetmark, Jackson, and Clark Capital.
The impressive lineup of authors includes Donna Cates, Jaime Cowper, Teri DiGrande, Siedah Garrett-Guess, Karmen Gearhart, Nora Gillis, Camille Ledda, Leslie Lipscomb, Jill Phillips, Cameo Roberson, Veronica Rodgers, Amanda Stilwell, Caroline Tanis, and Holleigh Urbanik.
At the Women's Wealth Boutique and their nationwide community, Jessica and her team provide comprehensive assistance to women, their businesses, and families in building, protecting, and growing wealth. The female-focused financial firm offers individual financial planning, business planning and development, events, online courses, and group trainings, with a roster of specialty advisors covering various aspects of wealth.
Reflecting on her journey, Jessica Weaver, also known as Not Your Father's Advisor, shared her experience as a female in a traditionally male-dominated industry. Over a decade ago, she took a bold stance to find her voice and redefine the role of a financial advisor. Today, the Women's Wealth Boutique stands as the fastest-growing women-owned financial firm in the United States.
The week of 2/22/24 marks the official launch of "Financial Trendsetters," an event eagerly anticipated by those seeking to be part of the transformative narrative in the finance industry. Join Jessica Weaver and her team in rewriting the financial story, celebrating strength, wisdom, and the limitless potential of women in finance.
About Women's Wealth Boutique
Founded by Jessica Weaver, Women's Wealth Boutique is a fast growing women-owned financial firm in the United States. Specializing in individual and business financial planning, events, online courses, and group trainings, the firm is dedicated to empowering women to build, protect, and grow wealth. Through a multi-media and branding approach, Women's Wealth Boutique provides a transformative experience for women seeking financial independence and success. Join the movement to create your Money Empire.
