Powerball Jackpot Jumps to $1 Billion

Back-to-back billion-dollar jackpots; new scratch-offs coming tomorrow

JACKSON, MISS. – No fooling, another billion-dollar jackpot kicks off a new week and month. The Powerball® group has increased the jackpot to an estimated $1 billion in advance of the drawing tonight. The estimated cash value is $483.8 million.

This will be the 39th drawing in the current jackpot run and the 5th largest Powerball jackpot in the game’s history. The jackpot was last hit Jan. 1 in Michigan for $842.4 million.

The Mega Millions®jackpot for Tuesday, April 2, is an estimated $36 million, with an estimated cash value of $17.1 million. One winning ticket was sold in the March 26 Mega Millions drawing in New Jersey, where the jackpot was worth an estimated $1.13 billion.

The Mississippi Match 5 jackpot for tonight is an estimated $54,000.

April Games Available Tomorrow

Three new scratch-offs will be available in retailers starting tomorrow, April 2. The starting lineup is the $2 Home Run Riches with approximate overall odds of 1:4.94 and top prizes of $20,000. On deck is the $3 Bingo Mania with approximate overall odds of 1:4.03 and top prizes of $30,000. Fans of extended play-style scratch-off games will enjoy this fresh take on Bingo. Not to be left in the outfield is $5 Fun 5s with approximate overall odds of 1:4.31 and top prizes of $100,000. This game provides three ways to play and three ways to win – a perfect game.

