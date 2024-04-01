Video Visitation Access Expanding at Deerfield, Pocahontas State correctional centers...

Agency News

April 01, 2024

The Virginia Department of Corrections (VADOC) and partners ViaPath and Assisting Families of Inmates (AFOI) are expanding access to video visitation at Deerfield Correctional Complex and Pocahontas State Correctional Center in April.

Under the expansion, every living area at each facility will be equipped with video visitation equipment, allowing inmates to conduct visits from their living areas.

Deerfield Work Center’s video visitation will expand Monday, April 1, Deerfield Work Center 2 will expand at on Wednesday, April 3, and both Deerfield Correctional Center and Pocahontas State Correctional Center will expand on Tuesday, April 9.

To accommodate the expansion of services, new operating hours for video visits will be in place. Hours of operation for the general population will be 9 a.m. to 9:30 p.m. Monday through Friday and 7 a.m. to 9:30 p.m. on weekends. Any previously scheduled visit outside of those hours will need to be rescheduled once the new hours are implemented.

If two inmates in the same living area are scheduled for a visit simultaneously, one visit will remain and the other will be canceled. For the canceled visit, the visitor can reschedule their visit in the Visitation Scheduler.

Video visitation will not be available when facilities are operating on lockdown status.

“We are excited to be expanding our visitation options at Deerfield Correctional Complex,” said VADOC Director Chad Dotson. “Ensuring inmates have visitation with their loved ones is an integral part of the re-entry process. I hope these expansions will allow even more connections between inmates and their loved ones.”

Earlier this year, the VADOC expanded video visitation at Virginia Correctional Center for Women (January 29) and Baskerville Correctional Center (February 6). In late 2023, video visitation expanded at Green Rock and River North correctional centers.

Additional information about visitation is available on the Visiting an Inmate section of the VADOC website.