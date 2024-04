VERIVERY is Returning to the States for their 2024 VERIVERY US TOUR [GO ON]

Photo Credit: Jellyfish Entertainment Photo Credit: Jellyfish Entertainment

NEW YORK, NY, USA, April 1, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- VERIVERY is making their way back to the States for their 2024 VERIVERY US TOUR [GO ON]. Members GYEHYEON, YEONHO, YONGSEUNG, and KANGMIN will kick off their tour on June 14th in New York and make their way through five other cities, including Chicago, Minneapolis, Atlanta, Fort Worth, and Los Angeles.June 14th: New York | Brooklyn SteelJune 16th: Chicago | Copernicus CenterJune 18th: Minneapolis | Lyric @ Skyway TheatreJune 20th: Atlanta | Center StageJune 21st: Fort Worth | Ridglea TheaterJune 23rd: Los Angeles | Vermont HollywoodThis is their first tour in the United States since their 2022 VERIVERY CONCERT PAGE : O IN US & LATIN AMERICA. This GO ON tour also comes following VERIVERY’s appearance at KCON LA last year as well as the release of their seventh mini-album, Liminality - EP.Dream (May 16th, 2023).