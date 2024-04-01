Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,348 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 410,855 in the last 365 days.

VERIVERY is Returning to the States for their 2024 VERIVERY US TOUR [GO ON]

Photo Credit: Jellyfish Entertainment

Photo Credit: Jellyfish Entertainment

NEW YORK, NY, USA, April 1, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- VERIVERY is making their way back to the States for their 2024 VERIVERY US TOUR [GO ON]. Members GYEHYEON, YEONHO, YONGSEUNG, and KANGMIN will kick off their tour on June 14th in New York and make their way through five other cities, including Chicago, Minneapolis, Atlanta, Fort Worth, and Los Angeles.

Purchase VVIP, VIP, and General Tickets Now

June 14th: New York | Brooklyn Steel
June 16th: Chicago | Copernicus Center
June 18th: Minneapolis | Lyric @ Skyway Theatre
June 20th: Atlanta | Center Stage
June 21st: Fort Worth | Ridglea Theater
June 23rd: Los Angeles | Vermont Hollywood

This is their first tour in the United States since their 2022 VERIVERY CONCERT PAGE : O IN US & LATIN AMERICA. This GO ON tour also comes following VERIVERY’s appearance at KCON LA last year as well as the release of their seventh mini-album, Liminality - EP.Dream (May 16th, 2023).

Helix Publicity
Helix Publicity LLC
verivery@helixpublicity.com

You just read:

VERIVERY is Returning to the States for their 2024 VERIVERY US TOUR [GO ON]

Distribution channels: Media, Advertising & PR, Music Industry, Social Media, Travel & Tourism Industry, World & Regional


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more