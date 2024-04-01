VERIVERY is Returning to the States for their 2024 VERIVERY US TOUR [GO ON]
EINPresswire.com/ -- VERIVERY is making their way back to the States for their 2024 VERIVERY US TOUR [GO ON]. Members GYEHYEON, YEONHO, YONGSEUNG, and KANGMIN will kick off their tour on June 14th in New York and make their way through five other cities, including Chicago, Minneapolis, Atlanta, Fort Worth, and Los Angeles.
Purchase VVIP, VIP, and General Tickets Now
June 14th: New York | Brooklyn Steel
June 16th: Chicago | Copernicus Center
June 18th: Minneapolis | Lyric @ Skyway Theatre
June 20th: Atlanta | Center Stage
June 21st: Fort Worth | Ridglea Theater
June 23rd: Los Angeles | Vermont Hollywood
This is their first tour in the United States since their 2022 VERIVERY CONCERT PAGE : O IN US & LATIN AMERICA. This GO ON tour also comes following VERIVERY’s appearance at KCON LA last year as well as the release of their seventh mini-album, Liminality - EP.Dream (May 16th, 2023).
Helix Publicity
