The Mezzanine Gallery to exhibit “Within the Intimate Realm” by E. Schwinn

Wilmington, Del. (April 1, 2024) – The Delaware Division of the Arts’ Mezzanine Gallery presents E. Schwinn’s exhibition, “Within the Intimate Realm,” on view from April 5-26, 2024. Guests are invited to attend a Meet-the-Artist Reception on Friday, April 5 from 5:00-7:00 p.m.

Schwinn creates patterned collages that incorporate found images, saved fragments, half-finished drawings, abandoned paintings, and collected patterns. Each piece is a gathering of elements that allows her to discover an interior world, coalescing into a type of psychological portrait. Schwinn’s patterns unify the piece but also hide and obscure parts from view.

Schwinn is interested in how we collect experiences and memories and internalize, connect and grow them into a sense of self. The artist explains, “My work is an exploration of identity, how we as humans construct our identities and reveal and hide parts of ourselves. The collages hold clues that can suggest narratives and entice you deeper into trying to understand the meaning, but at the same time, the patterns frequently screen or cover parts of the imagery. For me the work is a metaphor for the process we go through as humans to develop and hide ourselves.”

Schwinn’s personal language has been influenced by both “outsider” art and surrealist processes for tapping into the unconscious mind. She combines fine art composition with patterns, craft materials, and magazines to create pretty images with things hidden below the surface.

Schwinn lives and works in Wilmington. She is also a teaching artist who works with students from preschool aged to older adults. Schwinn holds a BFA in Painting and Printmaking from Virginia Commonwealth University, and a MFA in Painting from the University of Texas at Austin. Read her Delaware Artist Roster profile.

The Mezzanine Gallery, open weekdays from 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., is located on the second floor of the Carvel State Office Building, 820 N. French Street, Wilmington.

Images in the banner: I wanted to transform into the place between the sky and moon, 2023, collage and mixed media on paper, 10.5” x 13.5”

