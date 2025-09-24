DE 250 Hosts Acclaimed Journalist Juan González for “Latinos and Migration to the United States: The Untold Story”

Join us for a special presentation with award-winning journalist, scholar, author, and social activist Juan González as he explores the untold stories of Latino migration and the contributions of immigrants to the United States.

Wednesday, October 15 at 6:00 p.m.

Delaware Technical Community College, Carter Partnership Center, Room 529

21179 College Drive, Georgetown, DE

Thursday, October 16 at 6:00 p.m.

Delaware History Museum, Copeland Room

504 North Market Street, Wilmington, DE

González, author of Harvest of Empire: A History of Latinos in America and co-host of Democracy Now!, brings more than fifty years of experience as a journalist and historian. His investigative reporting and scholarship highlight the resilience and sacrifices of immigrant communities that have shaped the nation.

Both events are free and open to the public.

For more information about the Delaware 250 or to learn more about events and other items of interest, visit delaware250.org/.