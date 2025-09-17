Hit the Road To Liberty: Delaware Public Archives Launches Board Game

The Delaware Public Archives is excited to introduce Road To Liberty, an original board game designed to teach kids about Delaware’s role in the Revolutionary War. Created by Archives staff, the game combines fun, quick play—about 10 minutes per round—with real historical documents from the Archives’ collections.

Players move their pieces along the board, draw Action and Chance cards, and navigate shortcuts, setbacks, and historical challenges as they race toward victory. All components, including the 20 x 20-inch gameboard and cards, are available as PDFs for easy printing and play at home or in classrooms. The board can also be printed across multiple sheets for simpler assembly.

Families and educators can access the full game materials here: https://archives.delaware.gov/educator-resources/#roadtoliberty, or contact the Archives to schedule a tour and try Road To Liberty in person!

Discover history, strategy, and a little Revolutionary War adventure with Road To Liberty!