Timeline for FY 26 Sports Tourism Capital Investment Fund Announced

DOVER, Del. – The Delaware Tourism Office is announcing the application timeline for the next round of the Sports Tourism Capital Investment Fund, established through the FY26 Bond and Capital Improvements Act. The fund provides financial support to new or existing sports facilities that host events attracting out-of-state visitors and contributing to state and local economies.

Applications will be accepted from November 12th through December 12th, 2025. An informational webinar will be held Nov. 6 at 11 a.m. Registration is required. The link can be found here or on our Delaware Tourism website under Sports Planners. Reviews take place from mid-December through early in 2026 and will be followed by two public meetings. Funding is expected to be awarded in March. Ten million dollars has again been allocated for this round.

Delaware has increasingly become a destination for national sporting events, including the Atlantic 10 Women’s Basketball Championships, USA Lacrosse Youth Nationals, WKA National Muay Thai & Kickboxing Championships, the annual Senior League Softball World Series, the 2025 PBA Season Opener, and the state’s first PGA Tour event, the 2022 BMW Championship.

“Sports tourism is a $128 billion global industry that is continuously growing, and Delaware faces stiff competition from neighboring states to attract and retain sporting events,” said Ryan Wolfe, Sports Sales Leader at the Delaware Tourism Office. “This fund helps ensure Delaware remains competitive by investing in the facilities that allow us to bring prestigious tournaments and championships to the First State.”

Additionally, says Wolfe, with Philadelphia set to host several major sporting events in 2026, including the FIFA World Cup, the Tourism Office will be working to draw sports professionals across state lines to show them what Delaware has to offer.

“Sports tourism is a significant economic driver for Delaware, and we are thrilled to be able to reopen the program for new applications,” said Deputy Director Jaimie Watts. “These facilities contribute greatly to our state’s economic growth and help promote Delaware as a prime destination for out-of-state visitors. By continuing to invest in this industry, we are helping strengthen our tourism sector and create long-term benefits for communities across the state.”

During its first two rounds, the Delaware Tourism Office received 35 applications requesting more than $101 million and awarded $21.3 million to nine sports tourism facilities across the state. Past awardees have used the funding to add courts and fields, as well as upgrade and modernize existing facilities.

More information about the program, including details on prior awardees, can be found on the Delaware Tourism Office website.

The Delaware Tourism Office, a division of the Delaware Division of Small Business, promotes tourism and economic growth in Delaware.

