America's Boating Channel Showcases LIFE JACKET VIDEO CONTEST WINNERS

RALEIGH, NORTH CAROLINA, USA, April 2, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- America’s Boating Channel™, the U.S. Coast Guard funded boating safety and boater education video service of United States Power Squadrons® - America’s Boating Club® (USPS-ABC) is now showcasing winners of the 2023 Life Jacket Video Contest managed by the Corps Foundation in partnership with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers (USACE).

Winning titles were "Be an Influencer," and "Life Jackets: The Right Choice." Honorable mention winners were "Safety Is the Real Masculinity" (0:60 and 0:30), "Stay Safe in all Your Adventures" (0:60 and 0:30), "Wearing a Life Jacket at the Car Wash," and "Wearing a Life Jacket in a Fountain."

The videos are Featured Now on America’s Boating Channel’s free smart TV app on Apple TV, Roku, and Fire TV, on AmericasBoatingChannel.com, and on its YouTube channel, as well as Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and other social networks from April 2 through April 8.

Life Jacket Video Contest – 2023 Winners will be available to Watch Anytime at bit.ly/TCFonTV after the promotion.

The week-long special presentation of contest winning video public service announcements (PSAs) will lead up to the Safe Boating Video Fiesta (SBVF).

SBVF is the gala award ceremony recognizing industry excellence in production of boating safety and boater education videos at the 2024 International Boating and Water Safety Summit (IBWSS) in Albuquerque, NM on April 9. Register at IBWSS.org/register/.

“Timing couldn’t be better for highlighting the achievements of the Life Jacket Video Contest – 2023 Winners as we prepare to celebrate the work of the nation’s best producers of boating safety and boater education videos at the Safe Boating Video Fiesta,” commented America’s Boating Channel VP of Smart TV Kathy Strachan. “We applaud excellence at all levels in the creation of videos to help make U.S. waterways safer for everyone.”

The Corps Foundation’s Grant Manager Rachel Garren added, “This opportunity to make Life Jacket Video Contest winning videos more accessible to the public through America’s Boating Channel’s smart TV offerings represents another example of how we can work together to improve recreational boating safety and save more lives on our nation’s waters.”

The 2024 Life Jacket Video Contest is open and accepting entries. Associated with the Life Jackets Worn…Nobody Mourns Campaign, the contest is designed to provoke adults, primarily men, to wear life jackets. Applicants are required to submit an original 55-second and/or 25-second video PSA. Submissions will be accepted from individuals and teams of up to four members through August 18, 2024.

An individual or team will be selected as the winner for each category. The person or team that enters the winning 55-second video PSA will win $5,500 and the person or team that enters the winning 25-second video PSA will win $2,500. To learn more about the visit contest and to enter, visit LifeJacketVideoContest.com.

Smart TV viewers can subscribe to America’s Boating Channel for free on Apple TV, Roku, and Fire TV using their remotes.

On Apple TV, viewers click on Store in their top toolbar, then search for America’s Boating Channel and select Get to install the app. On Roku, viewers select Store, click on Channels, then search for America’s Boating Channel, and add the channel. On Fire TV, viewers go to Apps on their Fire TV Main Menu, then search for Americas Boating Channel, and select Get to install the app.

Online, the best way to access the flagship video service offering for free is at AmericasBoatingChannel.com.

Viewers can still also subscribe at no charge to America’s Boating Channel on YouTube to access the service’s original award-winning boating safety and boater education videos.

About America’s Boating Channel

America’s Boating Channel™ is produced for United States Power Squadrons® (USPS) by Lafferty Media Partners (LMP) under a grant from the Sport Fish Restoration and Boating Trust Fund, administered by the U.S. Coast Guard. The service features professionally produced, high-definition, boating safety and boater education videos, along with boating themed entertainment and informational television programs. America’s Boating Channel was recognized in 2024 with the Canadian Safe Boating Award (CASBA) as Best Boating Safety Initiative, in 2023 with the Go Global Award for Maritime Services, in 2022 with the International Boating and Water Safety Summit Communication Award for best Video Public Service Announcement (PSA) Series, and in 2021 with the National Boating Industry Safety Award as Top Marine Media Outlet. Viewership promotion of America's Boating Channel is underwritten in part by a grant from the USPS Endowment Fund.

AmericasBoatingChannel.com

About The Corps Foundation

The Corps Foundation (CF) is a nonprofit educational foundation incorporated in 2006 to support lakes and waterways managed by USACE throughout the U.S. CF operates in a cooperative relationship with USACE to foster contributions and partnerships that support environmental and recreation projects at USACE operated lakes and waterways. CF engages the support of members, contributors, businesses, community, and Friends’ organizations to collaborate with USACE in providing vital services to the public. The Life Jackets Worn…Nobody Mourns campaign is promoted by USACE in cooperation with CF and supported by a CF grant from the Sport Fish Restoration and Boating Trust Fund, administered by the U.S. Coast Guard.

CorpsFoundation.org

