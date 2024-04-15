Newport Coast Maritime Academy Announces Juniors Sailing Coach at Costa Palmas Resort
Newport Coast Maritime Academy Welcomes Paula Velasquez - Juniors Sailing Coach at Costa Palmas Resort, La Ribera, Baja California SurLA RIBERA, BAJA CALIFORNIA SUR, MEXICO, April 15, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Newport Coast Maritime Academy is pleased to announce the appointment of Paula Velasquez as the new Juniors Sailing Coach at the prestigious Costa Palmas Resort Yacht Club, situated in the breathtaking La Ribera, East Cape, Baja California Sur. Hailing from Medellin, Colombia, Paula brings a wealth of experience and passion for sailing, promising to inspire and nurture young sailors at this renowned coastal development.
Paula's extensive background in sailing, coupled with her dedication to coaching, makes her the perfect fit for this role. Her journey in sailing began at an early age, where she discovered her love for the sea and the thrill of sailing. Over the years, Velasquez has honed her skills, competing in numerous regattas and championships across the globe. Her achievements include podium finishes at the Colombian National Games, ISAF World Laser Regatta and South American IODA Optimist competitions.
With a heart for teaching, Velasquez has dedicated herself to coaching aspiring sailors, sharing her knowledge and instilling a deep appreciation for the sport. As head coach of the Colombian Antioquia Sailing Team and Youth Kite World Championship Team, Paula’s coaching philosophy revolves around fostering a supportive and inclusive environment, where each sailor is empowered to reach their full potential. Velasquez's approach emphasizes not only technical proficiency but also sportsmanship, teamwork, and a profound respect for the ocean.
"I am thrilled to join Newport Coast Maritime Academy and be a part of the vibrant sailing community at Costa Palmas Resort," says Velasquez. "Sailing is not just a sport; it's a lifestyle that instills discipline, resilience, and a profound connection with nature. I look forward to guiding and mentoring young sailors, helping them discover the joys and challenges of sailing while creating lifelong memories on the water."
Costa Palmas Resort, nestled along the pristine shores of La Ribera, provides an idyllic setting for the youth of Costa Palmas resort members to embark on their sailing adventures. The resort program offers a fleet of RS Tera Sport sailing dinghies and a sailing environment framed against the backdrop of the picturesque East Cape coastline.
"We are delighted to welcome Paula to our team," says Jackson Willett, Owner of Newport Coast Maritime Academy. "Her passion for sailing, coupled with her exceptional coaching abilities, will undoubtedly enrich the experiences of our junior sailors. We are confident that under her guidance, the young sailors of Costa Palmas resort members will thrive and achieve great success both on and off the water."
For more information about Newport Coast Maritime Academy and the sailing programs at Costa Palmas Resort, please visit https://costapalmas.com/live/beach-yacht-club/ or contact Francesca Greco, Manager Yacht Club Membership at fgreco@costapalmas.com.
