Newport Coast Maritime Academy To Launch Junior's Sailing Program Memorial Weekend 2024
Newport Coast Maritime Academy and The Four Seasons - Costa Palmas Resort To Launch Junior's Sailing Program on Memorial Weekend 2024LA RIBERA, BAJA CALIFORNIA SUR, MEXICO, May 1, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Newport Coast Maritime Academy, in partnership with the Four Seasons Costa Palmas Resort, is pleased to announce the launch of an exciting Junior’s Sailing Program, scheduled to debut on Memorial Weekend 2024 at the Costa Palmas Yacht Club, La Ribera, Baja California Sur.
This innovative collaboration aims to provide young sailing enthusiasts at the Costa Palmas residences and resort with an unparalleled opportunity to learn and enjoy the skill of sailing amidst the stunning coastal setting of East Cape Baja, B.C.S.
The Junior’s Sailing Program at Four Seasons Costa Palmas Resort will cater to youths ages 6-16, offering comprehensive instruction and hands-on experience under the guidance of expert instructors from Newport Coast Maritime Academy, headquartered in Newport Beach, California.
Students will have the exciting opportunity to train on RS Tera Sport Sailing dinghies, renowned for their speed, stability, safety and suitability for sailors of all skill levels.
"We are delighted to introduce the Junior’s Sailing Program at Four Seasons Costa Palmas Resort, providing the young adults of resort residents and guests with a unique and exciting recreational experience on the beautiful waters of the Sea of Cortez," said Jackson Willett, Owner of Newport Coast Maritime Academy. "Partnering with the Four Seasons Costa Palmas Resort enables us to pair top-tier sailing instruction in an idyllic sailing destination provided by world-class sailing instructors."
Memorial Weekend 2024 marks the official commencement of the Junior’s Sailing Program at Four Seasons Costa Palmas Resort, with registration opening soon for aspiring sailors eager to embark on this exciting adventure. For more information and to secure your spot, please visit https://costapalmas.com/live/beach-yacht-club/ or contact Francesca Greco, Manager of Membership – Yacht Club at fgreco@costapalmas.com.
Join us as we set sail into a summer of discovery and adventure with the Junior’s Sailing Program at Four Seasons Costa Palmas Resort.
About Four Seasons Costa Palmas Resort: Four Seasons Costa Palmas Resort is a luxurious coastal retreat situated in La Ribera, Baja California Sur, offering unparalleled hospitality and world-class amenities amidst the breathtaking beauty of the Sea of Cortez.
About Newport Coast Maritime Academy: Newport Coast Maritime Academy is a leading provider of maritime education and training, dedicated to fostering a love for boating and seamanship among enthusiasts of all ages.
