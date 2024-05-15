Newport Coast Maritime Academy & Costa Palmas Resort Launch Junior's Sailing Program
Newport Coast Maritime Academy & Costa Palmas Resort East Cape resort announce the launch of summer junior's sailing program.LA RIBERA, BAJA CALIFORNIA SUR, MEXICO, May 15, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Newport Coast Maritime Academy, in collaboration with the Costa Palmas East Cape Resort, announces the launch of an exciting Junior’s Sailing Program.
Set to debut on Memorial Weekend 2024 at the Costa Palmas Yacht Club, this innovative initiative aims to offer young sailing enthusiasts an exceptional opportunity to learn and enjoy the art of sailing amidst the breathtaking coastal backdrop of East Cape Baja, B.C.S.
Catering to youths aged 6-16, the Junior’s Sailing Program at Costa Palmas Resort will provide comprehensive instruction and hands-on experience guided by expert instructors from Newport Coast Maritime Academy. Students will have the thrilling chance to train on RS Tera Sport Sailing dinghies, renowned for their speed, stability, and suitability for sailors of all skill levels.
"We are thrilled to introduce the Junior’s Sailing Program at Costa Palmas , offering the youth of resort residents and guests a unique and exhilarating recreational experience on the stunning waters of the Sea of Cortez," stated Jackson Willett, Owner of Newport Coast Maritime Academy. "Collaborating with the team at Costa Palmas will result in delivering a top-tier sailing instruction program in an idyllic sailing destination facilitated by world-class sailing instructors."
Memorial Weekend 2024 marks the official launch of the Junior’s Sailing Program at the Costa Palmas Yacht Club, with registration opening soon for resort members. For more information and to secure your spot, please contact Francesca Greco, Manager of Yacht Club Membership at fgreco@costapalmas.com.
Join us as we set sail into a summer of discovery and adventure with the Junior’s Sailing Program at the Costa Palmas Resort.
About Costa Palmas Resort: The Costa Palmas Resort is a luxurious coastal retreat situated in La Ribera, Baja California Sur, offering unparalleled hospitality and world-class amenities amidst the breathtaking beauty of the Sea of Cortez.
About Newport Coast Maritime Academy: Newport Coast Maritime Academy is a leading provider of maritime education and training, dedicated to fostering a love for boating and seamanship among enthusiasts of all ages.
Jackson Willett
Newport Coast Maritime Academy
