Westchester Plastic Surgeon Outlines Personalized Options for Breast Augmentation
Dr. Neal Goldberg creates custom contours by tailoring the breast augmentation procedure according to a patient’s lifestyle and aesthetic desires.WESTCHESTER, NY, USA, April 2, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Breast implants have remained steadfast as one of the top methods of breast enhancement for decades. Whether a patient’s motivations involve rejuvenating the breasts after pregnancy, aging, and weight fluctuation, or simply fulfilling longheld desires to enlarge their breast size, breast augmentation surgery offers the unique ability to enhance volume, shape, symmetry, and cleavage simultaneously. This procedure is considered one of the most personalized cosmetic surgeries available, giving patients the ability to fully customize their new “look” according to their wishes for the outcome. At his Scarsdale practice, Dr. Neal Goldberg — a board-certified plastic surgeon based in Westchester County — is able to create custom contours by walking patients through each step in the breast augmentation process, from their preferred incision technique to the most ideal implant size, type, and placement location for their goals.
Among the most critical decisions made during the surgical process is choosing the right type and size of breast implant for your lifestyle, body frame, and expectations for the final results. Dr. Goldberg places saline and silicone implants, both of which come in a variety of sizes and profiles to provide individuals with a wide breadth of options. While silicone implants are known to have a firmer, more natural feel when compared to saline devices, saline implants are filled after being positioned in the breasts and can be inserted using smaller incisions. Dr. Goldberg fully informs patients of the pros and cons of each fill-material to help ensure they have the understanding to determine the right implant type for their needs, while maximizing satisfaction in the long-term. He also offers a multitude of breast implant sizes and proportions so patients can “try on” different options at their consultation, observing how each size affects their bust as well as their overall silhouette.
The best surgical technique for one’s custom procedure is also an important determination. In general, breast implants can either be placed through incisions encircling the areola, along the natural breast (inframammary) crease, or through a fold in the underarm. The most optimal incision for each patient depends on the type of implant chosen, as well as the degree of volume enhancement desired. In most cases, an inframammary incision is the most common technique to achieve excellent results with a range of different implant sizes and fill-materials. In contrast, a transaxillary incision — which is made through the underarm — can allow the breasts to remain unscarred, but only accommodates placement of saline implants.
Lastly, patients will decide whether they would like to place their implants above the pectoral (chest) muscle in a subglandular fashion, or underneath the muscle in a submuscular approach. While under-the-muscle placement usually allows a lower risk of implant rippling and more natural-looking results, there can be less implant distortion by positioning implants over the chest muscle — this can be particularly beneficial for weightlifters and bodybuilders. The best technique for each person depends on their lifestyle, body frame, implant size, and the amount of natural breast tissue they have available for implant coverage.
Above all else, women interested in breast augmentation should consult with a reputable board-certified plastic surgeon to help guide them on the best techniques to achieve their hopes for the outcome. With an experienced and knowledgeable breast surgeon, New York patients can enjoy high-quality results whether they desire a voluptuous enhancement or a more subtle transformation.
