Cellebration Wellness Partners with Vice President of NFL Retired Players Congress & Former NFL Player
Costa Rica-based stem cell facility provides treatment for former professional athlete, Ron Brown
We are beyond privileged to announce our partnership with Cellebration Wellness and provide access to necessary treatments for our members.”SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA , UNITED STATES, April 1, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Cellebration Wellness is excited to announce its partnership with the Vice President of the Retired Players Congress and former professional football player, Ron Brown. Brown has engaged on behalf of the Retired Players Congress members to promote services offered by Cellebration Wellness. He traveled abroad to receive life changing treatment at Cellebration Wellness Costa Rica’s premier stem cell rejuvenation treatment center. Brown has had several stem cell therapy procedures to help aid the toll athletics took on his body throughout his career.
— Vice President of the Retired Player Congress, Ron Brown
“The NFL Retired Players Congress has always looked for options when it comes to coping with post athletic career injuries,” said Vp of the Retired Player Congress Ron Brown. “We are beyond privileged to announce our partnership with Cellebration Wellness and provide access to necessary treatments for our members. The Players Congress plans to send 50 to 100 players annually to Cellebration Wellness.”
“Cellebration Wellness is excited about teaming up with the Retired Players Congress and the support it receives from the NFL Players Association, the NFL Player Care Foundation, and the National Football League,” said Tim Kopatich, Chief Executive Officer of Cellebration. “We plan to treat retired players who may be suffering with debilitating orthopedic, chronic traumatic encephalopathy (CTE) and other pain management concerns at our Cellebration Wellness center in Costa Rica. ”
Ron Brown is a former American football wide receiver and winner of the gold medal in the 4x100 meters relay at the 1984 Summer Olympics. Brown was raised in Los Angeles, California and chose to play college football at Arizona State University. After the Olympics, Brown joined the Los Angeles Rams and played there until 1989 when he moved to the Los Angeles Raiders in 1990. Brown ended his football career after the 1991 season, when he played again for the Los Angeles Rams.
Cellebration Wellness, a division of San Diego, California-based Cellebration Life Sciences, Inc., offers one-on-one stem cell-based therapies to patients from around the world at its facility in Escazu. Stem cell treatments are available for patients suffering from: various autoimmune diseases, diabetes, Parkinson’s disease, cardiovascular illnesses, neuropathy, osteoarthritis, and chronic pain among others.
To learn more about Cellebration Wellness and the research behind their regenerative stem cell therapies, please visit www.cellebrationwellness.com. For details and a free consultation please call 1.800.601.8290 or email at info@cellebrationwellness.com.
# # #
About Cellebration Wellness:
Cellebration Wellness based in San Jose, Costa Rica, is a leading stem cell wellness provider offering patients organic stem cell-based treatments for those seeking relief from autoimmune diseases, orthopedic injuries, rejuvenation, and aging concerns. It is affiliated with Cellebration Life Sciences, Inc., the world’s foremost stem cell-based research organization. The science team at Cellebration Wellness has successfully been treating patients with stem cell-based therapies for more than twenty years. Cellebration was co-founded by Dr. Anand Srivastava at the University of California – San Diego. He is recognized as one of the world’s most well-known stem cell research scientists.
Benjamin David
Rhythm Communications
+1 513-900-7128
email us here