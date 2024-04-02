PatchMaster Expands its Footprint in Michigan with Ann Arbor Location
PatchMaster, a leading home services franchise, is proud to announce the expansion of its services to Ann Arbor, MI.
ANN ARBOR, MICHIGAN, UNITED STATES, April 2, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- PatchMaster, a leading drywall repair franchise, proudly introduces Nathan Ardelean as the newest addition to its franchise network. With a decade of experience as a Project Manager, Ardelean brings invaluable expertise to his new role as the owner-operator of PatchMaster Serving Ann Arbor.
— Nathan Ardelean, Owner, PatchMaster Serving Ann Arbor
Ardelean’s extensive professional background equips him with the skills necessary to navigate any challenge and deliver exceptional service. His proficiency in scheduling, team management, and project leadership, honed through years of overseeing multimillion-dollar projects, ensures that his PatchMaster franchise will provide top-notch drywall repair solutions from start to finish.
“Discovering PatchMaster was serendipitous for me. Recognizing the demand for high-quality drywall repair services, joining the PatchMaster family was an obvious choice,” remarked Ardelean. “After years of contributing to large projects, I’m eager to build something of my own and witness the direct impact of my efforts.”
This new location covers a vast territory, including Ann Arbor and surrounding areas such as Milan, Saline, Ypsilanti, Ypsilanti Township, Whitmore Lake, Manchester, Dexter, and Scio Township. As the sole owner-operator, Ardelean is committed to delivering personalized service and exceeding customer expectations.
We are delighted to have Nathan Ardelean join the PatchMaster family as our newest franchise owner,” stated PatchMaster CEO, Paul Ferrara. “His extensive background in project management and unwavering commitment to excellence perfectly align with our values of quality craftsmanship and exceptional service. We are confident that Nathan and his team will elevate the standard of drywall repair services in the Ann Arbor area, providing unparalleled value to homeowners and businesses alike.
Ardelean’s dedication to his community extends beyond his professional endeavors. While not managing his business, he enjoys spending quality time with his family and actively participating in church activities. His wife’s unwavering support has been instrumental in his decision to embark on this entrepreneurial journey.
The Ann Arbor PatchMaster office officially opened its doors on April 1, 2024. For inquiries or to schedule a drywall repair service, visit annarbor.patchmaster.com or call (734) 519-1950.
PatchMaster Serving Ann Arbor looks forward to becoming the premier destination for drywall repair solutions in the region, driven by Nathan Ardelean’s commitment to excellence and community service.
PatchMaster is a sought-after franchise known for its quick ramp-up period, making it accessible to aspiring business owners without prior drywall experience. The franchise offers comprehensive training, tools, and resources to equip owners with the knowledge and skills needed to run a successful business. Franchisees receive dedicated support for various aspects, including marketing, job pricing, hiring, managing technicians, and financial management.
The initial franchise fee for a PatchMaster franchise territory, which comprises a population between 300,000 to 350,000, is $49,500 USD. Royalties start at nine percent, and a technology fee is included in ongoing expenses. In addition to strong margins, the ability to scale, and proven business development tools, franchisees complete training at the company's New Jersey headquarters, where industry experts teach them technical and operational skills to assist in their success.
For more information on PatchMaster, visit patchmaster.com or call 844-PATCHMAN.
