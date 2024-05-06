Logan’s Roadhouse Thanks Teachers and Nurses With 20% Off During Appreciation Week
Celebrate Teacher Appreciation Week and National Nurses Week from May 6-10HOUSTON, TX, USA, May 6, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Logan’s Roadhouse, the leading steakhouse known for its scratch-made rolls, mesquite grilled steaks, and ice-cold beer, is showing its gratitude to teachers and nurses in honor of Teacher Appreciation Week and National Nurses Week. From Monday, May 6 to Friday, May 10, 2024, Logan’s Roadhouse will offer a 20% discount on their entree orders with a valid ID at participating restaurants*.
“Celebrating Teacher Appreciation Week and National Nurses Week at Logan’s Roadhouse is integral to our brand's commitment to supporting the communities where our restaurants are located,” said Shawn Van Winkle, Senior Director of Marketing for Logan’s Roadhouse. “We look forward to honoring our teachers and nurses in restaurants throughout the week and giving them a proper thank for all they do for their communities daily.”
The Teacher Appreciation Week and National Nurses Week offer is available for dine-in only. Guests must show a valid school ID or nurse ID to redeem. This offer is not valid for online pickup, phone orders, app orders, delivery, or 3rd party delivery.
Want to show appreciation to a teacher or nurse? Logan’s Roadhouse gift cards are available for purchase in-restaurant and online. Now through June 16, when guests buy $50 in gift cards, they receive a free $10 bonus card*.
To purchase gift cards, visit https://logansroadhouse.com/gift-cards/ or visit your nearest Logan’s Roadhouse location. Find your nearest Roadhouse at https://logansroadhouse.com/locations/. To create a Logan’s Rewards profile, download the free mobile application “Logan’s Rewards” on the Apple App Store or Google Play Store.
*Not available in NC, SC or Augusta, GA. Bonus card valid through 7/31/25 and cannot be redeemed the same day of purchase.
ABOUT LOGAN’S ROADHOUSE
Logan's Roadhouse is a leading steakhouse headquartered in Houston, Texas, known for its mouthwatering mesquite wood-grilled steaks, famous rolls, and American-inspired signature favorites. With a rich legacy spanning more than three decades, Logan's Roadhouse has become a beloved destination for steak enthusiasts and food lovers alike.
With a strong presence across the nation, Logan's Roadhouse operates 107 corporate restaurants and 22 franchise restaurants in 21 states, making it accessible to steak aficionados and diners seeking an exceptional dining experience. Now, in addition to our corporate locations, Logan's Roadhouse is thrilled to offer franchising opportunities. This expansion allows passionate entrepreneurs to bring the sizzling flavors and warm hospitality of Logan's Roadhouse to their communities. Logan's Roadhouse also recently placed No. 108 in Technomic's Top 500 Chain Restaurant Report, a highly esteemed list that ranks the highest-grossing brands in the U.S.
For more information about our menu offerings, locations, promotions, and franchising opportunities, visit logansroadhouse.com. Stay connected with us on Facebook, TikTok and Instagram for the latest updates and special offers.
