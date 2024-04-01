Charge to Charge and Meridian Forge Strategic Partnership to Revolutionize Electric Vehicle Charging Stations

We are poised to provide a seamless, secure, and compliant charging solution that meets the evolving needs of the EV industry.” — Lacey Frenzl

ALPHARETTA, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES, April 1, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Charge to Charge, a leading provider of software solutions in the electric vehicle (EV) charging industry, and Meridian, a pioneer in interactive kiosk technology, proudly announce their preferred partnership to introduce cutting-edge EV charging stations.

The partnership between Charge to Charge and Meridian marks a significant milestone in the evolution of EV charging infrastructure. Offering innovative solutions that cater to the needs of electric vehicle owners and businesses alike. By integrating Meridian's self-service EV charging stations with Charge to Charge's advanced charging and payment-acceptance technology, the partnership delivers seamless, user-friendly charging experiences while providing lucrative ROI opportunities for businesses investing in EV infrastructure.

Meridian's self-service EV charging stations feature both interactive and static screens, displaying digital information to users. This user-friendly solution offers accessible EV charge points to electric vehicle owners, enhancing convenience and accessibility.

"Charge to Charge is excited to join forces with Meridian to revolutionize the EV charging landscape," said Lacey Frenzl at Charge to Charge. "Our specialized software addresses open payment acceptance and charging display regulations in real-time, ensuring compliance and peace of mind for businesses and consumers. By integrating Meridian's innovative self-service technology, we are poised to provide a seamless, secure, and compliant charging solution that meets the evolving needs of the EV industry."

Meridian's CEO, Chris Gilder, added, "Our partnership with Charge to Charge represents a significant step forward in delivering state-of-the-art EV charging solutions. By combining our self-service EV charging stations with Charge to Charge's expertise in unattended payment acceptance, we are empowering businesses to offer reliable and convenient charging experiences to their customers. Together, we are committed to driving innovation and sustainability in the EV industry."

Key features of the integrated EV charging solution include:

- Compliance with state and government regulations: Charge to Charge's software ensures compliance with regulations, offering peace of mind and security for payments.

- Real-time updates: Fully integrated solution provides real-time updates on start, stop, KW display, and time to charge, facilitating efficient management of charging stations.

- Ease of installation: Meridian’s EV charging station is fully equipped with charger, payment terminal, external display and connectivity options empowering the operator to plug-and-charge during installation.

The partnership between Charge to Charge and Meridian exemplifies their shared commitment to innovation, compliance, and customer satisfaction. Together, they are poised to redefine the EV charging experience and drive the adoption of sustainable transportation solutions worldwide.

About Charge to Charge

Charge to Charge is located in Alpharetta, Georgia and is specialized in unattended payment acceptance and regulations within the EV charging industry. The first-of-its-kind software is designed to address open payment acceptance and charging display regulations in real time. Charge to Charge founders are seasoned professionals in the unattended and payment industries dedicated to empowering the EV Charging industry with a compliant, reliable and streamlined solution while creating a seamless experience for consumers.

https://chargetocharge.com/

About Meridian

Meridian is more than just a kiosk manufacturer; they are a full end-to-end provider and technology integrator. They are committed to developing innovative and total self-service solutions that are American-made. Meridian understands that emerging technologies can positively impact growth and efficiency in any business and works tirelessly to develop solutions to do just that. Meridian is proud to be the only kiosk manufacturer that is SOC 2 compliant.

https://www.meridiankiosks.com/