Audit Advisory for Tuesday, April 02, 2024
Public Affairs
Contact: Marc Kovac
press@ohioauditor.gov
Columbus – Auditor of State Keith Faber’s office is responsible for auditing all public entities in Ohio. His mission is to protect Ohioans’ tax dollars while aggressively fighting fraud, waste, and abuse of public money.
The Auditor of State’s Office releases audit reports semiweekly and will release the following audits on Tuesday, April 02, 2024.
FFR = FINDINGS FOR RECOVERY
IPA = INDEPENDENT PUBLIC ACCOUNTANT
MED = MEDICAID PROGRAM INTEGRITY
|County
|Audit Entity and Period
|Report Type
|Adams
|Manchester Local School District
7/1/2022 TO 6/30/2023
|Financial Audit
|Allen
|Shawnee Township
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022
|Financial Audit
|FFR
|Clark
|Southeastern Local School District
7/1/2022 TO 6/30/2023
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Clermont
|Milford Exempted Village School District
7/1/2022 TO 6/30/2023
|Financial Audit
|Felicity-Franklin Local School District
7/1/2022 TO 6/30/2023
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Crawford
|City of Galion
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2022
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Cuyahoga
|Promise Academy
7/1/2022 TO 6/30/2023
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Eastern Suburban Regional Council of Governments
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023
|Basic Audit
|Village of Cuyahoga Heights
Ohio Police and Fire Pension Fund Census Data Examination
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2022
|OP&F Examination
|City of Rocky River
Ohio Police and Fire Pension Fund Census Data Examination
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2022
|OP&F Examination
|Brooklyn City School District
7/1/2022 TO 6/30/2023
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Franklin
|Zenith Academy West
7/1/2022 TO 6/30/2023
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|International Academy of Columbus
7/1/2022 TO 6/30/2023
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Noble Academy-Columbus, Inc.
7/1/2022 TO 6/30/2023
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Hancock
|Riverdale Local School District
7/1/2022 TO 6/30/2023
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Holmes
|Clark Township Fire District
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023
|Basic Audit
|Lake
|LAKE COUNTY BOARD OF DEVELOPMENTAL DISABILITIES ADULT RESIDENCE CENTER
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2022
|Agreed Upon Procedures
|MED
|Lucas
|Lucas County Agricultural Society
12/1/2020 TO 11/30/2022
|Financial Audit
|FFR
|Marion
|Prospect Township Park District
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023
|Basic Audit
|Montgomery
|Dayton Business Technology High School
7/1/2021 TO 6/30/2022
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Dayton Business Technology High School
7/1/2022 TO 6/30/2023
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Muskingum
|Muskingum County
Ohio Public Employees Retirement System Census Data Examination
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023
|OPERS Examination
|Paulding
|Western Buckeye Educational Service Center
7/1/2022 TO 6/30/2023
|Financial Audit
|Summit
|Revere Local School District
7/1/2022 TO 6/30/2023
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Imagine Akron Academy
7/1/2022 TO 6/30/2023
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Case Preparatory Academy
7/1/2022 TO 6/30/2023
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Trumbull
|Trumbull Career and Technical Center
7/1/2022 TO 6/30/2023
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Washington
|Belpre City School District
7/1/2022 TO 6/30/2023
|Financial Audit
|Wayne
|Wooster City School District
7/1/2022 TO 6/30/2023
|Financial Audit
|Rittman Academy
7/1/2022 TO 6/30/2023
|Financial Audit
|Beacon Hill Community School
7/1/2022 TO 6/30/2023
|Financial Audit
|Wyandot
|Salem Township
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022
|Financial Audit
