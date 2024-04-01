Submit Release
Audit Advisory for Tuesday, April 02, 2024

Public Affairs
Contact: Marc Kovac
press@ohioauditor.gov

Columbus – Auditor of State Keith Faber’s office is responsible for auditing all public entities in Ohio. His mission is to protect Ohioans’ tax dollars while aggressively fighting fraud, waste, and abuse of public money.

The Auditor of State’s Office releases audit reports semiweekly and will release the following audits on Tuesday, April 02, 2024.

FFR = FINDINGS FOR RECOVERY
IPA = INDEPENDENT PUBLIC ACCOUNTANT
MED = MEDICAID PROGRAM INTEGRITY

County Audit Entity and Period Report Type
Adams Manchester Local School District
7/1/2022 TO 6/30/2023		 Financial Audit
Allen Shawnee Township
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022		 Financial Audit FFR
Clark Southeastern Local School District
7/1/2022 TO 6/30/2023		 Financial Audit IPA
Clermont Milford Exempted Village School District
7/1/2022 TO 6/30/2023		 Financial Audit
Felicity-Franklin Local School District
7/1/2022 TO 6/30/2023		 Financial Audit IPA
Crawford City of Galion
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2022		 Financial Audit IPA
Cuyahoga Promise Academy
7/1/2022 TO 6/30/2023		 Financial Audit IPA
Eastern Suburban Regional Council of Governments
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023		 Basic Audit
Village of Cuyahoga Heights
Ohio Police and Fire Pension Fund Census Data Examination
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2022		 OP&F Examination
City of Rocky River
Ohio Police and Fire Pension Fund Census Data Examination
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2022		 OP&F Examination
Brooklyn City School District
7/1/2022 TO 6/30/2023		 Financial Audit IPA
Franklin Zenith Academy West
7/1/2022 TO 6/30/2023		 Financial Audit IPA
International Academy of Columbus
7/1/2022 TO 6/30/2023		 Financial Audit IPA
Noble Academy-Columbus, Inc.
7/1/2022 TO 6/30/2023		 Financial Audit IPA
Hancock Riverdale Local School District
7/1/2022 TO 6/30/2023		 Financial Audit IPA
Holmes Clark Township Fire District
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023		 Basic Audit
Lake LAKE COUNTY BOARD OF DEVELOPMENTAL DISABILITIES ADULT RESIDENCE CENTER
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2022		 Agreed Upon Procedures MED
Lucas Lucas County Agricultural Society
12/1/2020 TO 11/30/2022		 Financial Audit FFR
Marion Prospect Township Park District
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023		 Basic Audit
Montgomery Dayton Business Technology High School
7/1/2021 TO 6/30/2022		 Financial Audit IPA
Dayton Business Technology High School
7/1/2022 TO 6/30/2023		 Financial Audit IPA
Muskingum Muskingum County
Ohio Public Employees Retirement System Census Data Examination
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023		 OPERS Examination
Paulding Western Buckeye Educational Service Center
7/1/2022 TO 6/30/2023		 Financial Audit
Summit Revere Local School District
7/1/2022 TO 6/30/2023		 Financial Audit IPA
Imagine Akron Academy
7/1/2022 TO 6/30/2023		 Financial Audit IPA
Case Preparatory Academy
7/1/2022 TO 6/30/2023		 Financial Audit IPA
Trumbull Trumbull Career and Technical Center
7/1/2022 TO 6/30/2023		 Financial Audit IPA
Washington Belpre City School District
7/1/2022 TO 6/30/2023		 Financial Audit
Wayne Wooster City School District
7/1/2022 TO 6/30/2023		 Financial Audit
Rittman Academy
7/1/2022 TO 6/30/2023		 Financial Audit
Beacon Hill Community School
7/1/2022 TO 6/30/2023		 Financial Audit
Wyandot Salem Township
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022		 Financial Audit

The Auditor of State’s office, one of five independently elected statewide offices in Ohio is responsible for auditing more than 6,000 state and local government agencies. Under the direction of Auditor Keith Faber, the office also provides financial services to local governments, investigates and prevents fraud in public agencies, and promotes transparency in government.

