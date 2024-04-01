Audit Advisory for Tuesday, April 02, 2024

Public Affairs

Columbus – Auditor of State Keith Faber’s office is responsible for auditing all public entities in Ohio. His mission is to protect Ohioans’ tax dollars while aggressively fighting fraud, waste, and abuse of public money.

The Auditor of State’s Office releases audit reports semiweekly and will release the following audits on Tuesday, April 02, 2024.

FFR = FINDINGS FOR RECOVERY

IPA = INDEPENDENT PUBLIC ACCOUNTANT

MED = MEDICAID PROGRAM INTEGRITY

County Audit Entity and Period Report Type Adams Manchester Local School District

7/1/2022 TO 6/30/2023 Financial Audit Allen Shawnee Township

1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022 Financial Audit FFR

Clark Southeastern Local School District

7/1/2022 TO 6/30/2023 Financial Audit IPA

Clermont Milford Exempted Village School District

7/1/2022 TO 6/30/2023 Financial Audit Felicity-Franklin Local School District

7/1/2022 TO 6/30/2023 Financial Audit IPA

Crawford City of Galion

1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2022 Financial Audit IPA

Cuyahoga Promise Academy

7/1/2022 TO 6/30/2023 Financial Audit IPA

Eastern Suburban Regional Council of Governments

1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023 Basic Audit Village of Cuyahoga Heights

Ohio Police and Fire Pension Fund Census Data Examination

1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2022 OP&F Examination City of Rocky River

Ohio Police and Fire Pension Fund Census Data Examination

1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2022 OP&F Examination Brooklyn City School District

7/1/2022 TO 6/30/2023 Financial Audit IPA

Franklin Zenith Academy West

7/1/2022 TO 6/30/2023 Financial Audit IPA

International Academy of Columbus

7/1/2022 TO 6/30/2023 Financial Audit IPA

Noble Academy-Columbus, Inc.

7/1/2022 TO 6/30/2023 Financial Audit IPA

Hancock Riverdale Local School District

7/1/2022 TO 6/30/2023 Financial Audit IPA

Holmes Clark Township Fire District

1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023 Basic Audit Lake LAKE COUNTY BOARD OF DEVELOPMENTAL DISABILITIES ADULT RESIDENCE CENTER

1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2022 Agreed Upon Procedures MED

Lucas Lucas County Agricultural Society

12/1/2020 TO 11/30/2022 Financial Audit FFR

Marion Prospect Township Park District

1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023 Basic Audit Montgomery Dayton Business Technology High School

7/1/2021 TO 6/30/2022 Financial Audit IPA

Dayton Business Technology High School

7/1/2022 TO 6/30/2023 Financial Audit IPA

Muskingum Muskingum County

Ohio Public Employees Retirement System Census Data Examination

1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023 OPERS Examination Paulding Western Buckeye Educational Service Center

7/1/2022 TO 6/30/2023 Financial Audit Summit Revere Local School District

7/1/2022 TO 6/30/2023 Financial Audit IPA

Imagine Akron Academy

7/1/2022 TO 6/30/2023 Financial Audit IPA

Case Preparatory Academy

7/1/2022 TO 6/30/2023 Financial Audit IPA

Trumbull Trumbull Career and Technical Center

7/1/2022 TO 6/30/2023 Financial Audit IPA

Washington Belpre City School District

7/1/2022 TO 6/30/2023 Financial Audit Wayne Wooster City School District

7/1/2022 TO 6/30/2023 Financial Audit Rittman Academy

7/1/2022 TO 6/30/2023 Financial Audit Beacon Hill Community School

7/1/2022 TO 6/30/2023 Financial Audit Wyandot Salem Township

1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022 Financial Audit