20TH ANNUAL “GLOBAL ASBESTOS AWARENESS WEEK” APRIL 1-7, 2024 LAUNCHED BY ASBESTOS DISEASE AWARENESS ORGANIZATION
EINPresswire.com/ -- 20TH ANNUAL “GLOBAL ASBESTOS AWARENESS WEEK” APRIL 1-7, 2024 LAUNCHED BY ASBESTOS DISEASE AWARENESS ORGANIZATION
Annual Global Week Dedicated to Education, Awareness, and Prevention of Asbestos Exposure and Asbestos-Caused Diseases
The Asbestos Disease Awareness Organization (ADAO), an independent non-profit dedicated to preventing asbestos exposure and eliminating all asbestos-caused diseases, announced April 1-7, 2024 will be recognized as the 20th Annual “Global Asbestos Awareness Week (GAAW).” During this week, ADAO and its partner organizations, "Institution of Occupational Safety and Health (ISOH) and British Occupational Hygiene Society (BOHS), and others across the globe will work together to educate and inform the public about the ongoing threats from asbestos, including asbestos mining, importation, use, and legacy asbestos.
“Asbestos kills. It is more important than ever before that people know the dangers of asbestos are not a thing of the past and understand how to protect themselves from asbestos exposure in their homes, schools, workplaces, and from products we find on store shelves,” said Linda Reinstein, a mesothelioma widow and ADAO co-founder.
“Asbestos is a known human carcinogen. Every year, 40,000 Americans and more than 200,000 global citizens die as a result of asbestos-caused disease which is why ADAO is committed to bringing our educational messages to a worldwide audience. While promising research into treatments for asbestos-caused diseases continues, prevention remains the only cure,” Reinstein stated.
“This year is especially important because the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) passed a ruling banning one fiber in six conditions of use. Though this is a landmark step forward, the rule’s limited scope will not fully protect Americans. All six asbestos fibers can cause deadly diseases. Global Asbestos Awareness Week is the perfect time to educate Americans and the world about why this rule does not go far enough, and why we still need Congress to pass a ban,” Reinstein said.
There is no safe level of exposure to asbestos, which causes fatal illnesses including mesothelioma, asbestosis, and cancers of the lung, larynx, and ovaries.
A variety of educational resources and videos on how to prevent asbestos exposure and stay safe from this carcinogen are available and feature leading organizations and experts, as well as stories from asbestos-disease victims. Many materials and videos are translated into seven different languages (French, Hindi, Portuguese, Russian, Spanish, Turkish, and Ukrainian) to ensure these life-saving educational resources are accessible to as many people as possible. The week culminates on April 7th with a virtual worldwide candlelight vigil.
Building on strength and collaboration between our partners, this year’s GAAW will focus on:
● Banning the mining, manufacturing, and use of all six asbestos fibers around the world
● Preventing asbestos exposure
● Increasing compliance and enforcement of existing laws and regulations
● Strengthening international partnerships to protect public health
“Nearly 70 countries have made public health a priority and banned asbestos, the United States. is not one of them. As we mark Global Asbestos Awareness Week we also call on the United States Congress to take action and finally ban asbestos once and for all by passing the Alan Reinstein Ban Asbestos Now Act,” Reinstein finished.
For more information on the events of Global Asbestos Awareness Week, visit the 2024 Global Asbestos Awareness Week Website.
ABOUT THE ASBESTOS DISEASE AWARENESS ORGANIZATION
Founded in 2004, the Asbestos Disease Awareness Organization (ADAO) is the largest independent 501(c)(3) nonprofit in the U.S. dedicated to preventing asbestos exposure to eliminate asbestos-related diseases through education, advocacy and community initiatives.
