LYNX Telescopic Transforms Community Clubhouse at The Preserve at Marsh Creek

ModernfoldStyles Elevates Community Living: LYNX Telescopic Redefines Chester County Clubhouse Experience. Discover the Transformation Today!DOWNINGTOWN, PA, UNITED STATES, March 31, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Preserve at Marsh Creek, known for its luxurious single-family homes tailored to active individuals aged 55 and above, has unveiled an exciting enhancement to its community clubhouse. Partnering with industry leaders ModernfoldStyles, the community opted to install LYNX Telescopic wall systems, revolutionizing the functionality and aesthetics of their clubhouse.
Collaborating with esteemed partners OMNIA Group Architects and McKee Builders, ModernfoldStyles delivered two LYNX Telescopic movable partitions constructed with ½ inch single-glazed tempered glass. These partitions not only retain the clubhouse's open-floor plan but also flood the common area with natural light, enhancing the ambiance and maximizing the visibility of the surrounding grounds.
In a demonstration of customizability, one wall was installed in a sleek powder-coated black, while the other came in a pristine powder-coated white. Standing at an impressive 30 feet wide and 10 feet high, this installation marks the largest LYNX Telescopic system to date, showcasing ModernfoldStyles' capability to cater to diverse project requirements.
Ease of use was paramount in the design process, particularly considering the older age demographic of the residents. Omnia handles were selected to effortlessly glide the walls along their tracks, ensuring seamless operation from closed to open positions. The twin-panel stacking system of the sliding panels further optimizes space within the clubhouse without sacrificing functionality.
Moreover, the panels feature bottom seals with double-sound barrier fins, coupled with ½ inch-tempered glass, providing an impressive STC rating of 38. This ensures that residents can enjoy activities in one area without disturbance from activities in adjacent spaces.
Bi-parting doors were also installed to provide additional flexibility in dividing the space, accommodating multiple groups simultaneously while maintaining privacy.
