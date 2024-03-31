Rutland Barracks / Criminal Threatening
CASE#: 24B4001887
RANK / TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Kolby Baldwin
STATION: Rutland
CONTACT#: (802) 773-9101
DATE/TIME: March 30, 2024 / 1544 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: Vt Rt 22a
VIOLATION: Criminal Threatening
ACCUSED: Cynthia Knipes
AGE: 54
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Benson, Vermont
VICTIM: Izabel Cushing
AGE: 20
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: West Rutland, Vermont
VICTIM: Isaac Merrill
AGE: 21
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Benson, Vermont
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On March 30, 2024, Vermont State Police Rutland Barracks were notified of a road rage incident with a firearm involved on Vt Rt 22a in West Haven, Vermont.
Through investigation it was determined Knipes was traveling south on Vt Rt 22a when Merrill and Cushing, who were in the vehicle behind Knipes tried to pass her. Knipes would then block Merrill, not allowing him to get by. Knipes then pulled out a firearm and displayed it in a threatening manner to Merrill and Cushing.
On March 31, 2024, Troopers interviewed Knipes and ultimately issued a citation to appear at the Rutland Criminal Division at 1000 hours on May 6, 2024, to answer the charge of Criminal Threatening (Title 13 VSA 1702)
LODGED - LOCATION: N/A
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: No
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT: Vermont Superior Court, Rutland Criminal Division
COURT DATE/TIME: May 6, 2024, at 10:00 AM
