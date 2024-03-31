Rutland Barracks / Criminal Threatening

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 24B4001887

RANK / TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Kolby Baldwin

STATION: Rutland

CONTACT#: (802) 773-9101

DATE/TIME: March 30, 2024 / 1544 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Vt Rt 22a

VIOLATION: Criminal Threatening

ACCUSED: Cynthia Knipes

AGE: 54

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Benson, Vermont

VICTIM: Izabel Cushing

AGE: 20

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: West Rutland, Vermont

VICTIM: Isaac Merrill

AGE: 21

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Benson, Vermont

(The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of sexual assault or domestic violence.)

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On March 30, 2024, Vermont State Police Rutland Barracks were notified of a road rage incident with a firearm involved on Vt Rt 22a in West Haven, Vermont.

Through investigation it was determined Knipes was traveling south on Vt Rt 22a when Merrill and Cushing, who were in the vehicle behind Knipes tried to pass her. Knipes would then block Merrill, not allowing him to get by. Knipes then pulled out a firearm and displayed it in a threatening manner to Merrill and Cushing.

On March 31, 2024, Troopers interviewed Knipes and ultimately issued a citation to appear at the Rutland Criminal Division at 1000 hours on May 6, 2024, to answer the charge of Criminal Threatening (Title 13 VSA 1702)

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: No

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT: Vermont Superior Court, Rutland Criminal Division

COURT DATE/TIME: May 6, 2024, at 10:00 AM

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.